A jumpstart to wellness: Building strength and community through fitness
Through regular jumping fitness classes, Mr Jeffrey Ng maintains the stamina to continue working while enjoying an active social life.
The owner of a transportation business, Mr Jeffrey Ng, 65, routinely lifts and moves heavy objects – tasks that many his age would avoid. His stamina and strength often leave customers amazed.
“Some of my peers feel tired or dizzy after squatting or climbing stairs, but I have no trouble carrying items up three or four flights,” he said.
His secret? Jumping fitness – a high-energy aerobics workout performed on a mini trampoline that engages the entire body, improves balance and posture, and reduces osteoporosis risk. For older adults, staying active isn’t just about fitness – it’s vital for maintaining health and independence.
STAYING ACTIVE, STAYING CONNECTED
Mr Ng believes his generation approaches ageing with a more active mindset, unlike their parents, who often slowed down considerably in their later years. Supporting this shift, apps like the Health Promotion Board’s Healthy 365 make it easier for seniors to stay active with health resources, fitness tracking tools, goal-setting features as well as free workout classes and workshops.
Six years ago, Mr Ng and his wife, a homemaker, transitioned from Zumba to jumping fitness after discovering the classes on Healthy 365. Looking for a low-impact exercise that was gentler on the knees, they found jumping fitness to be a perfect fit.
On Sundays, the couple joins Forever Young, a walking group they started during the COVID-19 pandemic with a few former neighbours. What began with five members has grown to a community of 23 regulars, all in their 60s. Beyond fitness, the group offers a remedy to social isolation, a growing health concern in Singapore’s ageing population.
For Mr Ng, fitness and social connection have always gone hand in hand. Growing up in a kampung in Potong Pasir, he spent his youth playing football, squash and cycling with friends. Over time, as family and work responsibilities took priority, he scaled back on sports and leaned on solo walks to stay active.
“In my mid-50s as my sons became more independent, I found time to try new activities and build friendships along the way,” he shared. “These days, my wife and I enjoy exercising with friends and sharing tips about classes and workshops.”
FIT FOR ADVENTURE
Mr Ng recommends jumping fitness as a way to build stamina for long walks and hikes. “It has strengthened my core and I can always sleep well after a session,” he noted.
The physical confidence he’s gained from regular classes has also made holidays abroad more enjoyable. Mr Ng and his wife love travelling, from day trips to Johor Bahru to longer adventures in destinations like Sichuan, China, where they explored Jiuzhaigou National Park on foot.
“If you’re not fit and can’t walk properly, travelling loses its joy and can even dampen the mood for others,” he pointed out. “Being financially secure isn’t enough – you need to be physically capable to fully enjoy a holiday.”
When he’s not travelling, Mr Ng takes the opportunity to see more of Singapore while attending fitness classes. He travels by train to places like Yishun, Orchard and Collyer Quay for jumping fitness and yoga, often selecting classes based on their location. “Singapore may seem small, but there’s still plenty to discover,” he said.
For peers looking to ease into fitness, he suggests starting small – regular walks around the neighbourhood make a great first step. Once they feel more comfortable, they can look for classes in the community that align with their interests and goals. “If you sit at the coffeeshop, you will only have coffee kakis, but if you walk the park connectors, you’ll eventually meet friends to exercise with,” he said.
And for those hesitant to exercise, Mr Ng’s advice is simple: “Don’t wait until a doctor tells you to start, because by then, it will be much harder to make it a habit. Think of exercise as your daily medicine or supplement.”
Learn more about what it means to live well, age well and live an unstoppable life.