Keep kids healthy, so they can flourish in pre-school

The transition between staying at home and going to pre-school can be tough to navigate, especially when kids come home coughing, sneezing or running a fever.

Being in a new environment can often expose children to a variety of germs, which results in illness that disrupts their pre-school routine.

For children to settle well into pre-school, it’s important to help them stay physically and mentally healthy. Here are some ways to boost their brain development and build up their immune system, so they can continue to learn and grow.

THE RIGHT NUTRITION

“A healthy balance of proteins, fats, grains, vegetables, dairy and fruits is important to a child’s diet”, said Dr Lian Wee Bin, a paediatrician and neonatologist at the SpecialKids Child Health & Development Clinic. “Avoid saturated fats, added sugars and sodium-high foods,” she advised.

Several nutrients are essential for brain development, such as DHA, a fatty acid that is the structural constituent of membranes in the central nervous system; lutein, an antioxidant that protects the brain against harmful free radicals; and natural Vitamin E.

“Having sufficient DHA in the diet improves a growing child’s learning ability,” said Dr Lian. “Lutein protects DHA by reducing the oxidative damage related to free radicals. Its presence in neural tissues has recently been positively correlated with cognitive function. Natural Vitamin E helps to maintain cognition and brain plasticity.”

There are also gangliosides, which make up 10 per cent of the brain’s total lipid mass. As they are concentrated at the synapses where brain cells communicate with one another, gangliosides play a critical role in brain development.

Said Dr Lian: “Gangliosides are functionally involved in neurotransmission, supporting the formation of synapses and neural circuits, all of which form the structural basis of memory and learning. For infants, dietary gangliosides can impact positively on cognitive function.”

In addition to feeding children a healthy diet, parents may want to take note of recent advances in nutritional prebiotics.

Dr Lee Bee Wah, a consultant paediatrician and clinical paediatric immunologist at Mount Elizabeth Medical Centre, said that as the immune system resides primarily in the gut, nutrition plays an important role in developing children’s immunity.

For example, some formula milk brands contain 2'-FL, a milk oligosaccharide that has been associated with a reduction in the incidence of upper respiratory tract infections. The latest innovation is a blend of five types of milk oligosaccharides, which aims to feed good bacteria in the gut to strengthen the child’s immune system.

“Studies have shown that milk oligosaccharides may directly inhibit the invasion of viruses by blocking the adhesion of these organisms to the lining of the oropharynx – for respiratory viruses – and the gut, for gastroenteritis viruses,” explained Dr Lee. “Some clinical studies have also shown that infants who consume milk containing these oligosaccharides have fewer infections, compared to infants who consume milk without oligosaccharide supplementation.”

GETTING ENOUGH SLEEP

When kids don’t get the rest they need to regulate their immune system, they are more vulnerable to diseases and illnesses.

It’s recommended that pre-schoolers between three and five years old get between 10 and 13 hours of sleep per day, while toddlers between one and two years old need 11 to 14 hours of sleep every night.

To help kids get their snooze on, avoid the use of electronic devices before bedtime and stick to a consistent night ritual. This can take the form of a warm glass of milk, followed by a story and lights out.

STAYING ACTIVE

Learning through play helps stimulate brain development and shape your child’s executive control centre, honing their problem-solving, planning and emotional regulation skills.

Simple activities, such as water play with containers for toddlers or a role-playing game for pre-schoolers, can build psychomotor capabilities and empathy in children.

Play also helps children stay active and release pent-up energy. Physical activity not only aids the development of stronger bones and muscles, it improves confidence and develops brains by triggering nerve cells in the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex and fostering neuronal connections. This benefits their memory and ability to concentrate in class.

A SENSE OF SECURITY

Finally, feeling emotionally secure helps children feel confident enough to explore the world around them.

Experts recommend that parents set simple, consistent rules for children to follow, and praise them when they engage in good behaviour. Parents should also encourage children to discuss their thoughts and feelings during playtime or their daily routine.

Bolstered by parents’ emotional support, adequate rest and the right nutrition, kids can begin their learning journey in pre-school on a strong and healthy footing.

