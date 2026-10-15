Keeping critical industries moving through the energy transition

From the goods arriving at ports to the data centres powering online services, many of the systems we rely on every day depend on a reliable energy supply. As businesses look to reduce emissions, the challenge is not simply choosing lower-carbon options, but adopting them without disrupting essential operations.

Under Singapore’s second Data Centre Call for Application, four selected proposals covering 200 megawatts of provisionally allocated new capacity have committed to powering more than half of that capacity through green energy pathways. For operators, this means balancing expansion and environmental goals with the resilience their facilities require.

REDUCING EMISSIONS WITHOUT STARTING FROM SCRATCH

Does moving towards lower-carbon operations mean replacing existing infrastructure? Not always, according to Mr Tan Yew-Chong, general manager of commercial fuels (east) at Shell.

“A common misconception is that decarbonisation requires the wholesale replacement of existing assets or systems,” he said. “In practice, the steps businesses can take vary according to the application, their operating needs and the maturity of available solutions.”

That means exploring not only longer-term shifts such as electrification, infrastructure upgrades and new technologies, but also ways to reduce emissions from equipment already in use.

Power generation accounts for 40 per cent of Singapore’s emissions. Businesses must also consider emissions from existing diesel-powered assets, including backup generators, fleets and critical equipment. The question is how to address these without disrupting operations or investing prematurely in new equipment.

For suitable diesel applications, Shell Renewable Diesel (SRD) is one option. Also known as hydrotreated vegetable oil, SRD can be used in a range of applications, subject to equipment compatibility, manufacturer requirements and site readiness. In Hong Kong, for example, the fuel has been used in a hospital’s boiler room and a container terminal operator’s diesel fleets, demonstrating its potential across different operating environments.

“SRD may help businesses reduce lifecycle carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions¹ associated with specific diesel use² by up to 90 per cent³, while continuing to utilise existing equipment,” said Mr Tan.