Keeping an eye on myopia in Singapore

Amid new ways of living and learning, eye experts are concerned about the impact these routines could have on childhood myopia and its progression.

Dr Claudine Pang, consultant ophthalmologist at Asia Retina Eye Surgery Centre, said that with home-based learning, children are exposed to more near-work activities, such as reading and e-learning, for longer hours than usual.

“Outdoor time has also been significantly reduced. This is particularly worrying since prolonged near work may increase myopia progression rates,” she said.

Most myopic children in Singapore use standard single vision lenses. However, they may not be the best option. Single vision lenses can only correct myopia, but do not help to slow down myopia progression.

Some people also mistakenly believe that childhood myopia is not a big issue, given that there are many options like spectacles, contact lenses or even Lasik surgery to correct shortsightedness. But this is not true.

Myopia, especially high myopia, could lead to a higher risk of sight-threatening eye complications later in life.

Dr Pang explained that as myopia progresses, it can lead to irreversible changes to the eyes, such as axial length elongation. Axial length refers to the length of the eye. The longer the axial length, the higher the risk for eye diseases. Retinal stretching is another irreversible change to keep in mind.

“Even if myopia is corrected through refractive procedures such as Lasik, for example, the changes to the eyeball due to myopia remains the same, and Lasik will not be able to reduce the risk of myopia-related complications down the road,” Dr Pang shared.

WHY SHOULD PARENTS BE WORRIED?