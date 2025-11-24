Keeping Singapore safe in a changing security landscape

Singapore’s standing as one of the world’s safest countries reflects decades of investment in security, planning, policymaking and technology. But even with this strong foundation, the challenges facing public safety agencies and businesses are evolving quickly.

Rising cyberthreats, growing demands for faster incident response and higher public expectations for transparency and efficiency in public services are placing more pressure on those tasked with protecting people and assets. In sectors such as transport, logistics and hospitality, operational resilience relies not only on physical security, but also on robust communication systems.

Motorola Solutions has been supporting Singapore’s public safety agencies and enterprises with mission-critical communication technologies for five decades. Its deep-rooted partnerships with local organisations have shaped the company’s evolution from a radio communications provider to a developer of an integrated technology ecosystem combining voice, video, software and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

THE ROLE OF TRUSTED PARTNERSHIPS