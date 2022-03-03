Kimly Construction: Building a culture of lifelong learning

As businesses navigate a rapidly changing landscape, there is a need to nurture a workforce of lifelong learners who can remain relevant and flourish.

Kimly Construction – a local company that provides construction management, and design and build services – recognises the urgency to strengthen its learning-for-all culture, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An advocate of continual learning, the veteran contracting firm was a recipient of the prestigious SkillsFuture Employer Awards in 2021.

Presented by the President of the Republic of Singapore, the SkillsFuture Employer Awards recognises exemplary employers that make significant efforts in the skills development of their employees and develop skills-based career pathways for employees. It is open to all Singapore registered entities, including corporations, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and voluntary welfare organisations.

Mr Louis Khoo, director of Kimly Construction, said receiving the award has strengthened the company’s efforts towards establishing consistent upskilling at the workplace – a journey that has taken years as the organisation developed, implemented and adapted practices and systems over time.

“Building a culture of upgrading is driven by our core values, which are to embrace and empower positive change, and to pursue and deliver excellence,” he shared. “We have experienced both successes and failures on this journey, and are happy to see visible results. We have managed to better attract and retain talent, improve job satisfaction and most importantly, grow our organisational culture positively.”

GROWING SKILLS AND CAREERS