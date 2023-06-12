Ladyburn Edition Two: A celebration of whisky, art and cultural legacy
The limited-edition bottles reveal the 1960s through the lens of Norman Parkinson, the father of fashion photography.
When we hear the term “tastemaker”, we often associate it with someone who is a visionary in their field, one who surpasses their peers. While this commonly pertains to the realm of fashion, there are various ways to achieve this coveted title.
William Grant & Sons, a distillery renowned for rare whiskies, recently released Ladyburn Edition Two – a prime example of a tastemaker’s work. This collectible release showcases the pioneering spirit of transformation of the 1960s through a combination of rarely seen archival images from celebrated British photographer Norman Parkinson and an elusive 1966 cask from the ghost distillery.
AN INTERSECTION OF ART AND SPIRIT
Each decanter of Ladyburn Edition Two is a time capsule for whisky collectors – a testament to an era that embraced social transformation through passionate self-expression.
Adorned with vibrant colour photography by Mr Parkinson, each bottle stands as a true work of art in its own right. The allure also lies in the exclusive nature of this collection, with only 210 bottles worldwide. Of these, 10 sets are available as a collector’s edition, featuring the full collection of 10 bottles and a rare monochrome “black swan” bottle that is not available singularly.
As one arranges the series in succession, the unmistakable essence of Mr Parkinson’s visual style emerges, as fresh and bold today as it was during his time. This was an artist who shattered the confines of traditional fashion photography, opting for the vivacity of outdoor settings to capture icons like Audrey Hepburn, The Beatles, Iman and the British royal family.
Considering Mr Parkinson’s career with publications such as Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue, it was only fitting that Ms Suzy Menkes, a global fashion authority and former Vogue editor, took on the role of curator for his staggering archive of 500,000 images at Iconic Images.
Ms Menkes meticulously selected 11 visuals that authentically conveyed the eccentricities of the Swinging Sixties era, enlisting the expertise of photo historian Terence Pepper. Their dedication to this endeavour has resulted in a final presentation that showcases a handful of rediscovered and rarely seen images, now unveiled to the public.
Proud collectors will delight in immersing themselves in these images, as Mr Parkinson’s masterful visuals evoke the spirit of independence, the freedom of expression and the limitless possibilities that defined the era’s epochal fashion moments.
BOTTLING AN ERA
The 1960s also marked a transformative period for the scotch whisky industry, characterised by the implementation of modern techniques to super-charge efficiency and meet the surging post-war global demand, with new distilleries created and old ones revived. It was during this time that an appreciation for undiluted drams from natural-strength casks took hold, captivating discerning palates and fostering a taste for single malts.
The ambition and significance of the 1960s resonated deeply with Ladyburn, a distillery that operated from 1966 to 1975. Ladyburn’s pioneering contributions played a vital role in the two decades that shaped the future of scotch whisky.
“Cask 102089, selected for Ladyburn Edition Two, was one of only a handful of Ladyburn 1966 sherry butts that exemplified the character of the ‘lost gem’ distillery, as well as having part of the typical profile of a single malt aged over 50 years in sherry butts,” said Mr Brian Kinsman, malt master at William Grant & Sons.
Distilled in 1966 and bottled in 2021, the deep auburn liquid serves as a striking backdrop for Parkinson’s evocative vignettes gracing the pristine white labels. The 55-year-old whisky reveals rich layers of velvety toffee complemented by luscious fruity accents, harmonising with the original intense oak notes of the scotch.
A COVETED COLLECTOR’S ITEM
Ladyburn Edition Two follows the success of William Grant & Sons’ first collaboration with another iconic photographer, Mr David Bailey, released in 2021. The inaugural collection featured innovative perspectives of the contemporary photographer and has stirred conversations among avid art collectors.
Notably, on Dec 3, 2021, a single bottle of Ladyburn Edition One, featuring a portrait of John Lennon by Mr Bailey, fetched an impressive sum of over £81,250 (S$136,300) at Sotheby’s.
“Curating the Ladyburn Limited Edition series has been a fascinating journey. It is indicative of the mood of the sixties and the spirit of our own family founders, as what began as a conceptual, exploratory project now carries a tremendous legacy,” said Mr Jonathan Driver, managing director of William Grant & Sons’ private clients division. “Fewer than 200 Ladyburn casks remain in our care, so when we release one, it is special. Mr Parkinson’s work is the most fitting partner.”
Indeed, the convergence of these two legacy makers transforms Ladyburn Edition Two into a cultural artifact – one that places its owners among the esteemed ranks of tastemakers themselves.
