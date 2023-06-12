Ladyburn Edition Two: A celebration of whisky, art and cultural legacy

Each decanter of Ladyburn Edition Two serves as an endearing time capsule for whisky collectors – a testament to an era that embraced social transformation through passionate self-expression.

Adorned with vibrant colour photography by Mr Parkinson, each bottle stands as a true work of art in its own right. The allure also lies in the exclusive nature of this collection, with only 210 bottles worldwide. Of these, 10 sets are available as a collector’s edition, featuring the full collection of 10 bottles and a rare monochrome “black swan” bottle that is not available singularly.

As one arranges the series in succession, the unmistakable essence of Mr Parkinson’s visual style emerges, as fresh and bold today as it was during his time. This was an artist who shattered the confines of traditional fashion photography, opting for the vivacity of outdoor settings to capture icons like Audrey Hepburn, The Beatles, Iman and the British royal family.

Considering Mr Parkinson’s career with publications such as Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue, it was only fitting that Ms Suzy Menkes, a global fashion authority and former Vogue editor, took on the role of curator for his staggering archive of 500,000 images at Iconic Images.

Ms Menkes meticulously selected 11 visuals that authentically conveyed the eccentricities of the Swinging Sixties era, enlisting the expertise of photo historian Terence Pepper. Their dedication to this endeavour has resulted in a final presentation that showcases a handful of rediscovered and rarely seen images, now unveiled to the public.

Proud collectors will delight in immersing themselves in these images, as Mr Parkinson’s masterful visuals evoke the spirit of independence, the freedom of expression and the limitless possibilities that defined the era’s epochal fashion moments.

BOTTLING AN ERA