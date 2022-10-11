Lazada takes a firm stand against counterfeit goods, alongside global brand partners

Adding to cart has become part and parcel of the modern-day shopping routine. Unwittingly purchasing a counterfeit product, however, is certainly not part of the deal.

As online shopping continues to soar, the sale and distribution of counterfeit goods has become more rampant online, with malicious agents seeking opportunities to prey on unsuspecting consumers and business owners.

In Southeast Asia, leading brands are banding together to tackle this malady. The Southeast Asia e-commerce Anti-counterfeiting (SeCA) Working Group, spearheaded by Lazada Group in partnership with global players such as HP and BMW, aims to address issues around counterfeit trade, the preservation of intellectual property rights (IPR) and consumer protection in the online retail space.

SAFEGUARDING INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

According to the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS), keeping an eye on IPR is important as it protects the innovations and creations of a business.

At an industry fireside chat in May last year, Ms Joyce Ang, senior vice president for intellectual property protection at Lazada Group, noted that the absence of an industry standard undermined IPR protection in Southeast Asia.

“Adopting common IPR protection standards would provide a unified understanding of the expectations from the industry,” said Ms Ang. “This would make it easier to streamline communications with different brand holders by using the industry standard as the basis for discussion.”

A year down the road, Lazada’s recommendation came to fruition at IPOS’ signature event IP Week @ SG held last month, where the SeCA Working Group was officially unveiled.

A key charter for the group is to develop best practices and standards on IPR protection. The foundation has been laid for the establishment of an online directory that will house IPR protection policies, programmes, tools and resources provided by Lazada and other participating e-commerce platforms. The directory aims to ensure that avenues for IPR owners to combat IPR-infringing activities related to e-commerce are within easy reach.

“On the back of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an accelerated need for open and constructive dialogue and information exchange between IPR owners and e-commerce platforms,” said Ms Ang. “As the participating platforms’ policies may evolve over time, the consortium will also work on updates to the directory regularly, to accurately reflect changes and developments.”

PROTECTING THE INTERESTS OF CONSUMERS AND BUSINESSES

