Leading a shared vision of Industry 4.0 transformation
SkillsFuture Queen Bee Bosch Rexroth is helping SMEs to transform their businesses – and shaping the future of the advanced manufacturing industry.
Imagine having to conduct maintenance checks on an 11-axis CNC (computer numerical control) machine that is so large, a boom lift is needed for operators to inspect its motors on higher levels. Most CNC machines consist of a computer-controlled motorised tool and platform that are manoeuvered together to process raw materials.
What if there was an easier solution that didn’t literally involve sending technicians to new heights? A solution that monitored CNC machines remotely, for instance, would help save time, boost safety and even anticipate failures before they happened.
At the Bosch Rexroth Regional Training Centre (BRRTC), a proof-of-concept (POC) was developed to do just that.
“We proposed a wireless condition monitoring system to provide predictive maintenance,” said Mr Javier Chan, the i4.0 applications engineer and POC lead at the BRRTC. “With wireless sensors, data such as vibration and current consumption are sent to our Internet of Things (IoT) gateway. The data is stored to study machine faults as well as monitored to detect warning signs of failure.”
The POC was for a machine that belonged to ST Engineering Land Systems, one of the companies that sought to tap on BRRTC’s expertise in advanced manufacturing technologies. The BRRTC is a joint collaboration between SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG), Singapore Polytechnic, JTC, the Singapore-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce and Bosch Rexroth, which has been involved in hydraulics and factory automation since 1977.
LEADING TRANSFORMATIONS
Since 2019, Bosch Rexroth has been a SkillsFuture Queen Bee company in the area of advanced manufacturing.
Under the SkillsFuture Queen Bee initiative, industry leaders help to champion skills development in organisations by providing skills advisory and support in identifying the skills and technologies needed for business transformation. The latter is especially crucial for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), many of which have limited resources in accessing manpower development and the latest advanced manufacturing technologies.
Mr Peter Peh, the centre director for the BRRTC, said that for companies to succeed in transforming themselves into Industry 4.0 enterprises, their leaders must be open to embracing the journey of change.
Having access to Bosch Rexroth’s services makes the process easier. Said Mr Peh: “Bosch Rexroth provides the platform for companies to ‘touch and feel’ the technologies at our centre when they embark on BRRTC’s training and POC programmes. We believe it’s crucial to experience the technology before committing to the decision of implementing a business change.”
Mr Peh added that the BRRTC’s POC programme allows companies to start small, piloting their projects in the centre’s testbed before deciding whether to scale up eventually. “The POC will then drive training demand within the companies to develop their technical competencies,” he said.
TRAINING AND SCALING UP
To develop SMEs’ ability to devise, select and implement factory automation methods and technologies in the workplace, Bosch Rexroth also rolled out an AHK Industry 4.0 Specialist Programme last year. According to Mr Peh, the programme’s syllabus was developed in Germany by a training organisation that belonged to the German Association of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with Robert Bosch, Bosch Rexroth, several other German companies and institutes of higher learning (IHLs).
Since the BRRTC was set up in 2020, 14 companies have embarked on the POC programme. In addition, 124 participants from 39 companies were trained at the centre.
Mr Peh said that feedback from training and POC participants has been very positive, adding that several POCs have been successfully implemented and scaled up within the organisations.
“After their first POC, business owners had many ideas on how they can increase productivity and save costs by doing the same for the rest of their machines,” he recounted. “We continue to work with them on other areas, and they send their engineers to our training centre to build up their competencies so that they can do it themselves.”
SUPPORTING OTHERS, TO SHAPE THE FUTURE
As a SkillsFuture Queen Bee, Bosch Rexroth intends to continue sharing its specialist knowledge with other organisations and their workforces, especially in the challenging field of advanced manufacturing that demands complex, cross-functional skills.
By taking up the SkillsFuture Queen Bee mantle, companies willing to share their technical expertise and skills can take the lead in creating the future of their industries, and build fruitful, long-term relationships with other like-minded organisations.
Said Mr Peh: “What has been most rewarding about the SkillsFuture Queen Bee experience so far has been the genuine connections made with companies that share the same vision of Industry 4.0 transformation. We are heartened to see SMEs and multinational corporations motivated and convinced that Industry 4.0 transformation is the right pathway in shaping a better future for their companies.”
Transform your business and keep your staff at their best with the right training and resources. Find out more about SkillsFuture Queen Bee networks and other SkillsFuture initiatives for employers.