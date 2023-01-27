Leading sustainability and transformation in the public sector

Throughout his career, Dr Chai Young Jun has held numerous roles in healthcare, ranging from endocrine surgeon and consultant to researcher and professor at the renowned Seoul National University.

While working at a biomedical start-up company in 2020, he realised he needed to transform his skillset. “It was difficult running a company without sufficient finance and business knowledge, which is something doctors may lack. I decided to commit to learning more about topics I was not well-versed in and expand my perspective.”

In August 2022, Dr Chai traded the surgical theatre for the lecture theatre as he embarked on a full-time Nanyang Fellows Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme offered by Nanyang Business School (NBS), part of Nanyang Technological University.

ELEVATING AND TRANSFORMING THE PUBLIC SECTOR

In a global business environment facing pressure from disruptive forces ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to rapid technological growth and environmental concerns, Dr Chai’s decision to transform his skillset was a timely one.

Dedicating a full year to achieving this goal, Dr Chai decided on an MBA programme in Singapore to explore opportunities to expand the biomedical start-up industry in Southeast Asia. He chose the Nanyang Fellows MBA for its reputation, networking, learning opportunities and compact duration.

The Nanyang Fellows MBA is a one-year full-time or two-year part-time programme for mid-to-senior leaders in the public, people and private sectors. Launched in 1998 by Dr Tony Tan, then Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, the programme was designed to elevate and rejuvenate the public sector.

Twenty-five years on, NBS and the Nanyang Fellows MBA continue to nurture leaders with an innovative edge. Among them is Ms Clare Chow, a senior civil servant working on climate and sustainability policies at the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.

Sustainability is one of the most important aspects of Singapore’s future, as evidenced by the Singapore Green Plan 2030, a set of environmental targets that defines the country’s sustainable development agenda. In the coming years, the sustainability sector is expected to expand further as Singapore continues to shape and implement its nation-wide climate mitigation strategy.