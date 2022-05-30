Learning Chinese is easier, when lessons come to life

Trying to help your child improve in Chinese can sometimes test the patience of even the most composed parents.

In Census 2020, more Chinese households in Singapore preferred to use English at home instead of their mother tongue. It’s no surprise that many students struggle with learning Chinese in school, as they lack exposure to the language and prefer English-medium forms of entertainment that include TV shows and games.

In response to rising demand for Chinese lessons that are fun and effective, fast-growing edtech enterprise Geniebook has the solution – a suite of online learning products designed to pique the interest of young learners and further their mastery of subjects.

Geniebook, which caters to primary- and secondary-level students, has welcomed over 180,000 users seeking to fulfil their English, Mathematics and Science learning needs. The platform is powered by GenieSmart’s worksheets that are personalised using artificial intelligence, GenieClass’s live lessons, and GenieAsk, a real-time chat function for students to clarify doubts with teachers in moderated learning communities.

The edtech platform has since launched Geniebook Chinese, which comes with three key learning features – dual-teacher classes, immersive lessons and small group tutorials – aimed at helping primary school students gain confidence, do better in examinations and find enjoyment in the language.

“In launching our Chinese lessons, we first aligned our content to the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) Chinese curriculum,” explained Mr Neo Zhizhong, Geniebook’s co-founder and CEO. “We then looked at how we can help more children succeed with guidance from experienced teachers. We want to make learning Chinese online a more immersive experience for young learners.”

DUAL-TEACHER CLASSES