Learning to exercise new skills as a sports educator
In his quest to train young athletes for success, Mr Michael Adam immersed himself in sports psychology and coaching with a Master of Science in Exercise and Sport Studies at NIE NTU.
At 58, Mr Michael Adam may be closer to retirement than many of his classmates in the Master of Science (Exercise and Sport Studies) programme at the National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NIE NTU, Singapore).
However, his desire to learn proves age is nothing but a number. Driven to deepen his understanding of athlete psychology and develop a research-backed coaching framework, Mr Adam returned to school in 2022. While pursuing his part-time studies, he also served as an associate lecturer at a polytechnic and an assistant coach at a football academy. Graduating in 2023, he is now a coach at a training facility, mentoring teenagers and under-eight football players.
“A team is made up of individuals, and each must develop according to their own capabilities,” said Mr Adam. “My aim has always been to equip each player with essential skills, while helping them enjoy the journey and set their own goals.”
FORMULATING A MORE EFFECTIVE FRAMEWORK
Mr Adam chose NIE because of its reputation, noting that “NIE is the standard bearer in Singapore when it comes to teaching and learning”. With more than 30 graduate programmes and courses tailored to support educators and professionals in related sectors, NIE has built a robust platform for continuous learning for working professionals in Singapore.
For Mr Adam, the real-world application of sports science within an academic framework was a deciding factor. The Master of Science in Exercise and Sport Studies offers a well-rounded approach to pedagogy, psychosocial theory, management and the scientific aspects of human movement.
“In teaching, we use pedagogies and frameworks; in sports, they become formulations and strategies. The inclusion of elements like psychology and management makes the programme both interesting and useful for my own personal development as well,” he noted.
Mr Adam was especially interested in understanding why players sometimes plateau, assessing whether performance issues stem from psychological barriers or technical challenges. “The sports psychology and coaching components allowed me to identify what to look out for in each player. With this insight, I can accelerate their development by guiding them through obstacles,” he shared.
EMBRACING GROWTH THROUGH LEARNING AND LEADERSHIP
Initially, Mr Adam was concerned he might struggle to keep pace with his younger classmates in the sports coaching classes, where students were encouraged to play and coach different sports. To his surprise, the course was thoughtfully designed to accommodate varying ages and fitness levels.
“Whenever I was not able to physically participate, I took on roles as coach or official,” he recalled. “This way, I was able to contribute to the activities, be part of the group and not just a spectator. My lecturers were flexible and ensured I didn’t miss out on hands-on learning.”
Inspired by his classmates and professors, some of whom are doctoral candidates with deep expertise, Mr Adam is now contemplating pursuing a doctorate. “Through these interactions, I realised that a doctorate at my age isn’t as far-fetched as I once thought. My lecturers saw me as someone on a learning journey, with the potential to go even further, which was inspiring.”
Looking ahead, he hopes to research the psychological effects of motivation and explore how to foster resilience in young adults as they work toward their goals. In the meantime, he has found a renewed “joy of participation” and “pride in excellence” as he watches his players make both physical and behavioural progress.
Reflecting on one of his key takeaways from the NIE programme, he noted that empowering his players with the right vision is crucial.
“As a coach, I can spot opportunities and risks in a game from my years of experience, but my players may not,” he explained. “Understanding this has helped me design sessions and strategies that allow them to see, assess and decide on the best actions. This approach has made my coaching more impactful in developing their skills.”
