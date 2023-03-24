Leave your home Wi-Fi to the experts

For those living in smaller apartments, the Wi-Fi set-up is straightforward: Placing the router in a central location, such as the living room, usually does the trick. If needed, an additional mesh unit may be brought in to ensure connectivity in the bedroom that’s furthest away from the router.

For single-storey homes with five bedrooms, however, this arrangement may not be as effective. For one, walls or furniture could block Wi-Fi signals. Plus, with multiple smart devices connected to each network – from laptops to air conditioners and refrigerators – you will also need to figure out where to place the mesh units to enjoy Wi-Fi coverage across every inch of your home.

The bespoke installation process that comes with Singtel’s Home Priority plan (from S$72.67 a month; usual price: from S$88.82 a month) and Home Priority Plus plan (S$100.92 a month; usual price: S$129.20) takes the guesswork out of setting up your home Wi-Fi.

A team of experts will first conduct a thorough coverage check of your premises before setting up the router and Wi-Fi mesh units (either Singtel mesh extenders or Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6 mesh units, depending on your plan) in locations that optimise connectivity, ensuring there won’t be any dead zones.

Worth S$146.36, the installation service is complimentary for all Singtel Home Priority and Home Priority Plus customers. As a bonus, all equipment will be delivered free of charge on the date of installation.