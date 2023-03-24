Leave your home Wi-Fi to the experts
From the fuss-free initial set-up to prompt after-sales support, Singtel’s Home Priority and Home Priority Plus plans come with customer service you can rely on.
You’ve ordered a router for your home but aren’t quite sure how to set it up or where to place it. Your Wi-Fi signal keeps dropping midway through an important work call or a computer game. Or perhaps you’re able to connect to the Internet in one room but not another, no matter how often you restart your device or change your router’s position.
Many of us have experienced Internet connectivity problems at some point, and it can be immensely frustrating when there isn’t an easy fix at hand, especially when so much of our lives today takes place online – from work to play and everything else in between.
At times like these, it’s comforting to know that you can turn to the experts for help. Singtel Home Priority and Home Priority Plus plans come with end-to-end technical assistance – from the initial set-up to after-sales support – so you’ll never be left in the lurch.
BESPOKE INSTALLATION FOR THE OPTIMAL WI-FI SET-UP
For those living in smaller apartments, the Wi-Fi set-up is straightforward: Placing the router in a central location, such as the living room, usually does the trick. If needed, an additional mesh unit may be brought in to ensure connectivity in the bedroom that’s furthest away from the router.
For single-storey homes with five bedrooms, however, this arrangement may not be as effective. For one, walls or furniture could block Wi-Fi signals. Plus, with multiple smart devices connected to each network – from laptops to air conditioners and refrigerators – you will also need to figure out where to place the mesh units to enjoy Wi-Fi coverage across every inch of your home.
The bespoke installation process that comes with Singtel’s Home Priority plan (from S$72.67 a month; usual price: from S$88.82 a month) and Home Priority Plus plan (S$100.92 a month; usual price: S$129.20) takes the guesswork out of setting up your home Wi-Fi.
A team of experts will first conduct a thorough coverage check of your premises before setting up the router and Wi-Fi mesh units (either Singtel mesh extenders or Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6 mesh units, depending on your plan) in locations that optimise connectivity, ensuring there won’t be any dead zones.
Worth S$146.36, the installation service is complimentary for all Singtel Home Priority and Home Priority Plus customers. As a bonus, all equipment will be delivered free of charge on the date of installation.
Enjoy end-to-end service with Singtel's Home Priority plans. Video: Mediacorp Brand Studio
A COMPLIMENTARY SITE SURVEY TO PRE-EMPT PROBLEMS
Setting up an Internet connection in a multi-storey home becomes arguably more complex compared to an apartment – and the issues extend beyond that of size. Older houses, for instance, could have existing wiring problems, or may not have data points in optimal locations.
The Singtel Home Priority Plus plan is recommended for those who live in large homes. It includes a complimentary site survey where a team of specialists will eliminate potential problems, such as wiring compatibility issues, as well as identify the ideal placement for the router based on your home’s layout. This service is available to potential subscribers, even before they sign up for the plan.
AFTER-SALES SUPPORT YOU CAN COUNT ON
If you ever encounter any issues with your Wi-Fi further down the line, professional help is just a phone call away.
When you’re already grappling with Internet connectivity issues, it can be aggravating to be put on hold as you wait for a customer service representative to attend to you. That’s why it’s reassuring to know that you’ll be given priority when you call Singtel’s customer service hotline.
For issues that require on-site assistance, a technician will make a house visit (usual price: S$90) at no charge within two hours of your call, applicable to requests made between 9am and 6pm daily, to get your network back up and running in no time.
Ready to leave your home Wi-Fi to the experts? Learn more about Singtel’s Home Priority and Home Priority Plus plans.