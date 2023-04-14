A lecturer’s passion sparked his career inspiration

After completing a module in university, most students are happy to put away their notes and move on to the next semester.

But for Mr Daniel Yeo, 28, completing the project management module at the Singapore campus of James Cook University (JCU) kickstarted a desire for deeper learning in the field.

Now a product owner at VISEO Asia Pacific Japan (APJ), Mr Yeo has two internationally recognised project management certifications under his belt – the Professional Management Professional certification and the Professional Scrum Product Owner certification. These are in addition to his Bachelor of Business (Majoring in Marketing) degree – now known as the Bachelor of Business (Majoring in Marketing for the Digital Age) – from JCU, from which he graduated in 2019.

CONNECTING TO HIS PROFESSION

Prior to enrolling in JCU in 2017, Mr Yeo was searching for a career that suited him. He had a hospitality and tourism diploma and some working experience in the banking and finance sector.

He decided to explore digital marketing because it was a fast-growing field, and he relished the idea of helping businesses succeed. To acquire the skills needed, he turned to JCU, citing its wide range of resources and programmes.

“The university has a number of partnerships with businesses, non-profit organisations and government agencies that provides students with valuable opportunities to network, build relationships and gain real-world experience,” he explained.

The JCU Alumni Association, which he joined after graduation, was a boon as well. “In the first few years of my career, it led me to connect with many alumni who are well-established in their professional fields,” he said. “An alum I came to know is the talent acquisition director at VISEO APJ, Ms Dipanti Das. She was then working as a senior solutions recruiter and she helped me to secure my position as a business analyst at VISEO APJ.”

Mr Yeo started employment at VISEO APJ in 2020, after working as a business analyst and business development executive in two other companies.

THE COLLABORATIVE APPROACH TO PROJECT MANAGEMENT