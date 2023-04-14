A lecturer’s passion sparked his career inspiration
Mr Daniel Yeo’s time at James Cook University gave him more than an education – it gave him the skills and connections he needed to thrive in project management.
After completing a module in university, most students are happy to put away their notes and move on to the next semester.
But for Mr Daniel Yeo, 28, completing the project management module at the Singapore campus of James Cook University (JCU) kickstarted a desire for deeper learning in the field.
Now a product owner at VISEO Asia Pacific Japan (APJ), Mr Yeo has two internationally recognised project management certifications under his belt – the Professional Management Professional certification and the Professional Scrum Product Owner certification. These are in addition to his Bachelor of Business (Majoring in Marketing) degree – now known as the Bachelor of Business (Majoring in Marketing for the Digital Age) – from JCU, from which he graduated in 2019.
CONNECTING TO HIS PROFESSION
Prior to enrolling in JCU in 2017, Mr Yeo was searching for a career that suited him. He had a hospitality and tourism diploma and some working experience in the banking and finance sector.
He decided to explore digital marketing because it was a fast-growing field, and he relished the idea of helping businesses succeed. To acquire the skills needed, he turned to JCU, citing its wide range of resources and programmes.
“The university has a number of partnerships with businesses, non-profit organisations and government agencies that provides students with valuable opportunities to network, build relationships and gain real-world experience,” he explained.
The JCU Alumni Association, which he joined after graduation, was a boon as well. “In the first few years of my career, it led me to connect with many alumni who are well-established in their professional fields,” he said. “An alum I came to know is the talent acquisition director at VISEO APJ, Ms Dipanti Das. She was then working as a senior solutions recruiter and she helped me to secure my position as a business analyst at VISEO APJ.”
Mr Yeo started employment at VISEO APJ in 2020, after working as a business analyst and business development executive in two other companies.
THE COLLABORATIVE APPROACH TO PROJECT MANAGEMENT
According to Mr Yeo, JCU gave him the skillsets he needed to launch the career of his choice.
“My degree programme at JCU taught me to apply my academic knowledge to real-world settings, and to develop practical skillsets for the workplace. The business modules I took enhanced my critical thinking and problem-solving skills, which are vital in the corporate environment,” he said.
Since his graduation, the programme’s curriculum has been updated to include specialist topics in advertising, mobile marketing, social media marketing and digital analytics for marketing.
As a product owner, Mr Yeo’s role is to deliver software projects like e-commerce sites and mobile applications. He explained: “This involves working with our development team to deliver project requirements, coordinating projects with multiple stakeholders, and fulfilling the client’s business objectives.”
While the process can be challenging, Mr Yeo enjoys the collaborative aspect of project management, as he gets to work with a team of people with different skills and backgrounds.
Candidly, he admitted that before studying at JCU, he had never considered project management as a possible career path. But a lecturer’s enthusiasm for the subject sparked his interest in the field.
“Dr Tang Chun Meng was passionate about project management and he constantly engaged us with relevant and interesting class material,” he recalled. “He was probably the most professional lecturer I’ve ever met. He was also approachable and he always displayed a caring attitude towards his students.”
BUILDING ON HIS CAREER FOUNDATION
Mr Yeo aims to continue building on his project management, leadership, communication and technical skills to become a programme or portfolio manager. He also hopes to give back to his alma mater, JCU, if an opportunity arises.
He said: “The education I received at JCU has helped me tremendously in my personal growth and equipped me with professional skills and knowledge in relevant fields.”
