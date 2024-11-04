Lendlease charts a clear path through the complexity of decarbonisation

DOUBLING DOWN ON SCOPE 3 EMISSIONS

Lendlease embeds sustainability solutions throughout its development and investment activities to create long-term value for investors and tenants. As part of this commitment, the organisation is pursuing ambitious carbon targets validated by the Science Based Target initiative as being aligned with a 1.5 degrees Celsius trajectory.

The company aims to achieve net zero for Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2025 and absolute zero across Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 2040, within Lendlease’s defined boundaries and without the use of offsets. To reach the 2040 target, Lendlease is setting new standards that prioritise reducing Scope 3 emissions in its carbon strategy.

Ms Cate Harris, group head of Sustainability at Lendlease, and a 2024 Eco-Business Sustainability A-List leader, highlighted that every organisation’s Scope 3 emissions are essentially the Scope 1 or 2 emissions of their suppliers or partners.

In the built environment, Scope 3 emissions encompass those generated upstream – such as the production and transportation of building materials – as well as downstream emissions like the energy use of building tenants.

The interconnected nature of all three scope types means reducing Scope 3 emissions across the industry is essential for achieving successful decarbonisation throughout the entire value chain. For example, when Lendlease purchases low-carbon steel, it not only lowers its own Scope 3 emissions but also encourages suppliers to adopt low-carbon practices, which can help reduce their Scope 1 or 2 emissions.

Lendlease has also developed its Scope 3 Protocol, which outlines the relevant Greenhouse Gas Protocol emission categories within its value chain, supporting its goal of reaching absolute zero by 2040.

“This protocol allows us to sharpen our decarbonisation efforts by clearly defining how we account for these emissions,” explained Mr Okeby. “It’s also designed to guide and align other stakeholders in real estate investment and development.”

By sharing its Scope 3 Protocol, Lendlease reinforces its dedication to transparency and open sourcing. This approach extends to other initiatives, including its Mission Zero Roadmaps and research on electric concrete pumping and the electrification of construction equipment.

Additionally, as a founding member of ResponsibleSteel and SteelZero, Lendlease promotes sustainable steel usage. It also champions the shift to fully electric buildings as a founding supporter of the Global Cooksafe Coalition.

Said Mr Okeby: “We believe an industry-wide focus on Scope 3 emissions will encourage stronger cooperation across the value chain, send a powerful market signal to support investment in harder-to-abate sectors and initiate the next crucial phase in decarbonising the entire building system.”

COLLABORATING WITH LIKE-MINDED PARTNERS

The Scope 3 Protocol reveals that the majority of Lendlease’s Scope 3 emissions come from the materials it purchases, such as steel, cement, glass and aluminium.

Recognising that early intervention is crucial for effective decarbonisation, Lendlease works with suppliers to source low-carbon materials and implement circular practices, including reusing existing structures.

In line with its Mission Zero goals, Lendlease is also forming partnerships with suppliers that share its commitment. One notable collaboration with Permasteelisa, a global leader in designing and installing architectural facades, on the One Sydney Harbour project in Australia has resulted in an estimated 34 per cent reduction in embodied carbon for the aluminium used in Watermans Residences’ facade and a 5 per cent reduction across the entire project.