Long-term care planning: Why financial protection is only part of the picture

Think of major milestones, like getting married, buying a home or having a child. People often spend years planning for these happy moments. Yet few think about preparing for one of life’s more difficult – and increasingly common – possibilities: the need for long-term care.

In Singapore, it is estimated that one in two residents could develop severe disability at some point in their lifetime¹. A critical illness or health event, such as a stroke or spinal cord injury, can occur at any age and may affect a person’s ability to work, live independently or carry out everyday activities. This can create care needs that continue well beyond hospital treatment.

The financial impact can also be significant. Treatment and recovery from a critical illness can take an average of 27 months and cost around S$169,000, according to Singlife’s Closing the Recovery Gap report². For some families, the journey may also involve rehabilitation, caregiving or longer-term support.

Yet, recovery-related needs can be overlooked. Three in five family caregivers draw on their own savings to help cover the expenses, according to the report². This makes it important for families to consider how they would fund recovery, replace lost income and meet care needs if a serious illness affects a loved one’s independence.

LONG-TERM CARE MAY COST MORE THAN EXPECTED

The impact of severe disability extends beyond hospitalisation and medical expenses. It can bring emotional strain and caregiving needs, along with additional costs for mobility aids, home nursing, professional caregivers and senior care centre services. These pressures can be especially challenging for the sandwich generation – middle-aged adults who are raising children and supporting ageing parents.

A 2025 long-term care white paper by Singlife found that 57 per cent of Singaporeans underestimate the cost of long-term care, which averages S$2,952 a month over a 10-year period. Singlife’s youngest claimant was just 32 at the time of his claim.