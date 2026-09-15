A longer life, but how many years in good health?

What do regular exercise, strong social connections and having a sense of purpose have in common? Each can play a part in how well we age.

With Singaporeans living longer, attention is turning to how they can remain healthy for more of those years – a challenge that goes beyond individual choices and demands a whole-of-society effort to create the environment for healthier longevity in Singapore.

There is currently a gap of roughly nine years between Singapore residents’ expected lifespan and their health span, or the number of years they can expect to live in good health. This means they could spend about nine years in poor health or living with illness. The prospect is a source of anxiety for 51 per cent of Singaporeans surveyed in the AIA Longevity Study.

Closing the gap between living longer and living well was a focus of the AIA Healthcare Summit 2026, held on Aug 12 at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore. The summit brought together over 700 government leaders, academics and healthcare professionals, as well as AIA consultants and clients, under the theme Purposeful Longevity to explore how Singapore can deliver better health outcomes and enable people to live longer, healthier and more purposeful lives.