Love in his last days: Supporting her husband’s end-of-life journey

Though initially unfamiliar with the concept of palliative care and hesitant to place her trust in a group of strangers, Ms Siaco found a pillar of support in Ms Ang during this challenging time, as she regularly checked on her well-being and offered a listening ear.

“As medical social workers, we help by listening without judgement, guiding caregivers in having open conversations and offering validation,” Ms Ang explained. “Emotions should not be classified as good or bad. They simply reflect what’s going on inside someone’s mind.”

In addition to providing a hotline for emergencies, the HCA Hospice team encouraged Ms Siaco to share her feelings during check-ins and to seek emotional support from her family in the Philippines.

Highlighting that caregiver well-being is closely tied to the quality of care they are able to provide, Ms Ang shared that palliative care offers extensive support to help caregivers manage the emotional, logistical and physical challenges of caring for their loved ones. “We walk alongside our patients and their families because we believe no one should face this final journey alone,” she said.

Ms Siaco’s tita (“auntie” in Tagalog) offered some sage advice that shifted her perspective: “She told me, ‘You must understand that he may not fully be himself while he’s sick. Cherish the moments and make memories together, so you won’t have any regrets’.”

Buoyed by her aunt’s advice, Ms Siaco soldiered on, and shortly before his passing in April this year, Mr Ng beckoned his wife over. They had just spent the evening at Marina Bay Sands, with Ms Siaco pushing his wheelchair as they took in the scenery.

Unable to say much by then, Mr Ng hugged his wife and kissed her hand lovingly. He passed away soon after that night. “It was his way of saying goodbye and thanking me for taking care of him,” said Ms Siaco, tearing up at the memory.

She continues to receive support from Ms Ang and has honoured her husband’s last wish by maintaining regular contact with his relatives, including his sons from his earlier marriage, who dote on Bryant.

By addressing the mental and emotional needs of patients and their families, palliative care enables them to focus on creating precious memories during their remaining time together, noted Ms Ang.

“Carla, like many other caregivers, found peace in knowing she was present and gave her best while her loved one was still with her,” she said.

