Macau welcomes a sparkling cultural icon – the POLY MGM MUSEUM
Blending ancient traditions with global perspectives, the museum redefines cultural exploration in the heart of the city.
History enthusiasts have a new reason to visit Macau with the opening of the POLY MGM MUSEUM, which showcases four Bronze Zodiac Heads from the Old Summer Palace. These sculptures, believed to be part of a set of 12 traditional Chinese zodiac sculptures that adorned a water clock fountain from the Qing Dynasty’s grand imperial garden, offer a glimpse into China’s storied past.
While Macau is best known today as a glitzy entertainment hub with luxury accommodations, the city’s historical roots run deep. Once a vital hub on the Maritime Silk Road, Macau has long served as a cultural bridge between China and the world. The POLY MGM MUSEUM – a partnership between state enterprise Poly Culture and entertainment and hospitality leader MGM – honours this legacy by cultivating cultural exchange between Chinese heritage and global traditions.
Unveiled on Nov 15 at the Grande Praca of MGM MACAU, the museum’s launch was marked by a ceremony attended by dignitaries, national athletes and celebrities. At the opening ceremony, Mr Liu Hualong, chairman of China Poly Group Corporation, highlighted the museum's alignment with the Greater Bay Area initiative, emphasising its role in promoting cultural development and exchange in the region.
MODERN HERITAGE STORIES
Located on the second floor of MGM MACAU, the POLY MGM MUSEUM spans almost 2,000sqm, offering a curated showcase of 228 artefacts and artworks alongside immersive, interactive digital displays.
By combining traditional Chinese craftsmanship – evident in ornate wood carvings and intricate motifs – with cutting-edge technology, the museum aims to set a new benchmark for cultural tourism in Macau. This fusion of heritage and innovation mirrors Macau’s identity as a crossroads of cultures, where traditions and global influences converge.
With its collection of grade-one relics and adherence to rigorous national standards for artefact preservation, the POLY MGM MUSEUM positions itself not just as a destination for visitors but as a steward of heritage conservation.
A PIVOTAL MARITIME CROSSROAD
Honouring Macau’s role in the historical nautical trade network, the POLY MGM MUSEUM debuts with The Maritime Silk Road – Discover the Mystical Seas and Encounter the Treasures of the Ancient Trade Route.
Through creative presentations and modern technology, visitors can enjoy a multi-sensorial journey through the artistry and cultural significance of relics from regions along the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road.
The museum’s experience extends beyond the exhibition, with four themed zones: Monsoon, Cultural Origin, Integration and Connections. These areas combine ancient treasures with contemporary art pieces to highlight the enduring collaboration and cultural exchange fostered by the trade routes, reinforcing Macau’s role as a bridge between East and West.
Spread across these four zones is a collection of prized artefacts and artworks sourced from nearly 20 national museums and international arts and cultural organisations. Among these are close to 30 grade-one relics, including the iconic Bronze Zodiac Heads from the Old Summer Palace.
A BEACON FOR CULTURAL EXCHANGE
At the museum’s launch, Ms Pansy Ho, chairperson and executive director of MGM China Holdings, noted that the partnership with Poly Culture was integral to fulfilling the museum’s vision of “telling the world the great stories of Chinese heritage”. She highlighted how combining resources and expertise has created a vibrant platform for cultural exchange, promoting mutual appreciation between Chinese and international audiences.
Complementing the UNESCO-listed Historic Centre of Macau, the POLY MGM MUSEUM enhances the city’s status as a cultural destination for tourists, historians and art enthusiasts alike.
Discover a new chapter of Macau's heritage at the POLY MGM MUSEUM.