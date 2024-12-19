Macau welcomes a sparkling cultural icon – the POLY MGM MUSEUM

Unveiled on Nov 15 at the Grande Praca of MGM MACAU, the museum’s launch was marked by a ceremony attended by dignitaries, national athletes and celebrities. At the opening ceremony, Mr Liu Hualong, chairman of China Poly Group Corporation, highlighted the museum's alignment with the Greater Bay Area initiative, emphasising its role in promoting cultural development and exchange in the region.

MODERN HERITAGE STORIES

Located on the second floor of MGM MACAU, the POLY MGM MUSEUM spans almost 2,000sqm, offering a curated showcase of 228 artefacts and artworks alongside immersive, interactive digital displays.

By combining traditional Chinese craftsmanship – evident in ornate wood carvings and intricate motifs – with cutting-edge technology, the museum aims to set a new benchmark for cultural tourism in Macau. This fusion of heritage and innovation mirrors Macau’s identity as a crossroads of cultures, where traditions and global influences converge.

With its collection of grade-one relics and adherence to rigorous national standards for artefact preservation, the POLY MGM MUSEUM positions itself not just as a destination for visitors but as a steward of heritage conservation.