Make wishes come true: Shop online on Amazon.sg and ‘cart out’ smiles for children in need
The next time you buy daily essentials or engage in a little retail therapy, you can do some good for the community, too.
Amid inflation woes and the rising cost of living, underprivileged families in Singapore are struggling to afford many things for their children – from festive treats to even daily necessities. With the year-end school holidays already underway and Christmas around the corner, there has never been a better time to share goodwill and joy with children in need in our community.
For its annual Delivering Smiles campaign and as part of its community efforts in Singapore, Amazon is ramping up the Amazon x Shop for Good Wishlist initiative to connect more people with charities and children in Singapore. So, while you shop for yourself or for family and friends, you can do good too, and donate to children in need.
All shoppers have to do is visit the Amazon x Shop for Good Wishlist initiative page, choose charities or causes, and browse the wish-lists to buy items suitable for all budgets – from sundries such as milk formula and diapers to specialised learning tools and bicycles. Amazon takes care of the rest, including ensuring safe payments and delivery of donations.
TURNING WISHES INTO SMILES EASILY
Like a gift registry, the wish-list takes the guesswork out for all parties involved. It simplifies the donation process and hands the reins to charities, letting them draw up their needs quickly and in real time.
By tapping on Amazon Singapore’s vast product selection and delivery fleet, charities get the help they require for their beneficiaries – at no cost. Meanwhile, shoppers know what and how much to give, how their money will be used, and who it will benefit. The many holiday sales and deals on Amazon.sg mean more savings for shoppers, too, giving more mileage to their donations and benefiting more people in need.
To cap off the generous effort from the public, this holiday season, Amazon Singapore is also donating S$25,000 in cash each to Arc Children’s Centre, Beyond Social Services, SHINE Children and Youth Services, and the Singapore Children’s Society. The funds will go towards enrichment activities, meals and medical care for vulnerable children – and aim to put smiles on their faces.
Amazon.sg shoppers can donate to 12 other non-profit organisations (NPOs) in Singapore as well: Fei Yue Community Services, Blessings in a Bag, Engineering Good, New Hope Community Services, Willing Hearts, The Food Bank Singapore, Club Rainbow, Singapore Red Cross, Children’s Wishing Well, SOSD Singapore, Glyph Community and The Singapore Association for the Deaf.
PUTTING HEARTS AND DONATIONS IN THE RIGHT PLACE
Singaporeans are a savvy bunch. It’s no surprise that a recent Amazon Singapore survey found that shoppers here are more likely to donate if there is greater transparency and their donations reach the intended beneficiaries more directly.
So, what makes the Amazon x Shop for Good Wishlist initiative transparent? Aided by Amazon’s extensive and searchable product range, charities participating in the initiative can quickly find what they require from millions of low-priced items and put these on their wish-list, specifying how much they need and when.
Take the Sunbeam Place @ Children’s Society project, a residential home set up by Singapore Children’s Society as a place of safety for abused and neglected children. Its beneficiaries need daily household items, such as cooking oil and insect repellent. The organisation is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year and has been mindful of ensuring its programmes and services evolve “to meet the changing needs of children”, said Ms Joyce Teng, the society’s senior director of community engagement and partnerships.
Over at Arc Children’s Centre, which supports children with cancer and other life-threatening conditions, more diverse requests – including toys, crayons, bibs and biscuits – go towards encouraging its young beneficiaries to bond with their families. “Your donation via our Amazon.sg wish-list will support the kids’ holistic development – physical, education and emotional,” Arc co-founder Geraldine Lee explained.
BUILDING A BETTER, BRIGHTER FUTURE FOR KIDS
Amazon Singapore introduced the Amazon x Shop for Good Wishlist initiative in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to make doing good a part of daily life. The ongoing campaign combines the company’s aim to encourage more support for underserved communities with Singapore’s national ideals to become a hub for philanthropy.
Judging by the support, the initiative appeals to donors here, too. In the first half of 2022, shoppers donated close to 1,100 items worth a total of over S$16,800 – an increase of about 70 per cent compared to the year before. The number of local charities participating in the campaign also rose from six in 2020 to 16 as of this year.
“Our mission to help children in need do and live better deeply resonates with the causes of NPOs, such as Arc Children’s Centre, Beyond Social Services, SHINE Children and Youth Services, and Singapore Children’s Society,” said Mr Leo Laforgia, country manager, Amazon Singapore.
“We hope that our support further fuels their meaningful work with children and encourages more people in Singapore to donate directly via the NPOs’ wish-lists and help kids build a better, brighter future.”
Join Amazon in its season of giving at the Shop for Good Wishlist.