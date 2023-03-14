Making a career transition from corporate support to patient care

You could say that Ms Faridah Begum was always meant to be a nurse, despite starting her career as a corporate support officer in human resource administration over a decade ago.

She first discovered a passion for caring for the ill during her secondary school years as a cadet with St John Ambulance Brigade (now known as St John Brigade), but it was only in 2004 when her father was diagnosed with cancer that Ms Faridah seriously considered the idea of entering the healthcare industry.

She recounted: “I witnessed the way the healthcare professionals cared for my dad, and was inspired by their commitment and resilience. When an opportunity to enroll in the Nitec in Nursing course at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) came along in 2008, I took it as a sign that it was my calling to become a nurse and give back to society.”

Ms Faridah’s course was fully sponsored by one of the restructured hospitals and came with an allowance that enabled her to continue supporting herself during her studies.

After she graduated, Ms Faridah became an enrolled nurse at an obstetrics and gynaecology specialist clinic, where she worked for eight years. She is now a locum nurse at a nursing agency.

Ms Faridah, who is in her 40s, recalled how her mother would help to cook meals and care for her son while she was in school, and how her husband would rush home from work in the evenings to help their son with his homework. On weekends, the couple would tackle the household chores together.