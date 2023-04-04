Making inclusive places and creating thriving communities

Doing good in the community and being a good neighbour means caring for everyone, starting with those around you.

In that spirit, real estate developer and real estate investment trust company Lendlease is doing its part to make a difference. In celebration of its 50th year of operations in Singapore and as part of the Gift-a-Family initiative, Lendlease gifted a total sum of S$25,000 to 50 lower-income families who live in rental housing in Boon Lay, within the vicinity of its shopping mall Jem.

The Gift-a-Family initiative, a pilot programme by the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s Community Link, aims to give vulnerable families with children the opportunities and resources needed to meet their aspirations.

“Giving back is ingrained in our ethos,” said Ms Ng Hsueh Ling, managing director (Singapore) of Lendlease and chairman of Lendlease Global Commercial Trust Management. “We want to enable equity through allocating resources and opportunities, with the aim of the beneficiaries reaching a level playing field and emerging out of inter-generational poverty.”

EMBRACING CORPORATE PURPOSE

The chance to make this socially inclusive gift came to Lendlease via the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC), the steward of Singapore’s City of Good vision in which people, organisations and leaders come together to give their best for others.

As a new member of NVPC’s Company of Good network, Lendlease joins other organisations in Singapore that are deepening their efforts to adopt corporate purpose and create impact in the areas of people, society, governance, economic and environment.

Understood as the reason for why a company exists, a clearly defined corporate purpose can help companies to improve business outcomes. A Fortuna Advisors study in 2020 found that companies that were purpose-driven outperformed competitors in market valuation, shareholder value creation and financial performance, even in times of crisis.

Said Ms Ng: “As a company with integrated capabilities in investment, development and construction, we can leverage our expertise to make a difference in generating social, environmental and economic value in the communities we operate in.”

Mr Kelvin Chow, CEO of Lendlease Global Commercial Trust Management, shared that the company’s vision is to create places where communities thrive and to leave a positive legacy for future generations. Under Lendlease’s sustainability framework, there are three key imperatives – sustainable economic growth, vibrant and resilient communities and cities, and healthy planet and people.

The Lendlease Foundation provides funding in support of non-profit and social enterprises that are focused on community development and climate change. Its programmes are the main driver of the A$250 million (S$222 million) social value target that Lendlease has announced, to be achieved by 2025. As of the financial year ending in 2022, A$107 million of value – calculated by social return on investment methodology – has already been created.

BUILDING GREATER CAPABILITIES IN OTHERS