Making sustainable choices simple for today’s businesses

In late 2021, the United Nations’ (UN) Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a major report detailing the latest scientific assessments of climate change. The report warned of the need for immediate and significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions made, as the world trends towards concerning surface temperature shifts.

Today, more so than ever before, the spotlight has been placed on the environmental impact of organisations around the world. Governments and businesses alike are placing a keener emphasis on sustainable development, whether it means investing in environment, social and governance (ESG) talent to create change from the inside out, or by investing in technologies to drive greater resource efficiency and lower carbon output.

The need for progress on this front is compounded by global economic factors such as inflation, growing resource scarcity and the rising cost of energy – all of which are push factors compelling cost-conscious businesses, particularly small-to-medium enterprises, to do more with less.

While many corporations continue to adopt initiatives such as digitisation or implementing carbon reduction strategies, some businesses are struggling to juggle the dual challenge of efficiency and sustainable use.

DESIGNED WITH A PURPOSE

Printers, scanners and laser projectors are an important part of everyday workflow for many modern businesses. As such, IT decision makers must recognise the potential environmental impact these technologies can have for the organisation.

For example, modern document scanners enable the digitising and distribution of soft copy documents to team members simultaneously, reducing the need for paper copies and minimising waste. Likewise, inkjet printer technology consumes less energy compared to laser printers because it doesn’t require the heating element of laser printers. Modern laser projectors are also more sustainable now as they are mercury-free, designed for lower power consumption, and do not need lamp replacements.

In choosing to upgrade legacy hardware, decision makers need to consider both long-term financial and environmental costs. This is in addition to meeting corporate sustainability goals – having a plan and the means by which to go about proper end-of-life waste management is a critical tenet of meeting such goals.

These principles drive Epson to design its products with an intent to empower businesses to activate their sustainability journey without compromising on cost or performance.

Mr Derek Tan, head of Epson Singapore’s sales division, shared: “Sustainability is at the core of what Epson does. Through eco-innovation, we seek to empower global corporations to revolutionise the way they conduct business. Our smart products and solutions tackle business pain points while also considering people and environmental needs for a more sustainable economy.”

PLACING EFFICIENCY AND SUSTAINABILITY HAND IN HAND

Green technologies are essential towards realising Epson’s vision of a more sustainable tomorrow. Cutting-edge printers that incorporate Epson’s proprietary heat-free technology and inkjet innovation are one example of the brand’s commitment to delivering on this promise.

According to Epson, its inkjet printers consume up to 85 per cent less power 1 and generate 85 per cent less carbon dioxide 2 versus laser printers. Because no heat is required in the ink ejection process, the paper does not curl – an issue that often leads to jammed printers. This allows for consistent high-speed printing while creating a lower carbon footprint.

Epson inkjet printers come with high-capacity consumables, resulting in a reduction of up to 59 per cent less replacement parts 3 compared to laser printers in the market. Laser printers often require frequent replacement of consumables like toner cartridges and other supplies such as printer drums and printer fuser units. By reducing the need for more frequent replacements, these devices help mitigate the burden on IT departments and create less waste for the environment.

ALIGNING WITH SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS

Epson’s Environmental Vision 2050 is a goal to become carbon-negative and underground resource-free by 2050.

According to Mr Tan, part of that commitment involves advancing the frontiers of green business through creative, open innovation and by being active agents of sustainable change within the region.

“Since the recent inception of the Epson SEA regional hub, we have been in close collaboration with regional stakeholders to help them meet the combined needs of productivity and sustainable growth as they each walk their own paths towards a collectively more responsible, eco-minded economy,” he shared.

Today, Epson offers businesses a holistic range of business solutions to empower like-minded organisations in their mission towards sustainable development. Beyond enterprise-grade printers and scanners, the brand has also delivered innovative technologies to help reform the way organisations approach resource consumption.

Epson’s signature PaperLab is one such example. The paper recycling system that can be used within office premises employs proprietary dry fibre technology to recycle waste paper into new paper. Unlike conventional papermaking, PaperLab uses virtually no water from start to finish. This process makes it possible to produce new paper in a small, localised cycle that also demands less resources. PaperLab presents a reduced carbon footprint and sustainable alternative that businesses can employ, helping them address corporate sustainability goals at every step of the resource life cycle.

OVERCOMING THE CHALLENGES OF TOMORROW

In recent months, success stories of businesses adopting sustainable technologies and practices have shown that most not only maintained productivity, but also created added benefits such as long-term cost savings.

As decision makers continue to learn, adapt and pivot in this way, subject matter expert partners like Epson will be instrumental in helping organisations upgrade their devices to meet changing business needs, better serve employees and unlock greater efficiencies in the evolving business climate.

Check out the suite of Epson solutions that empower businesses’ sustainability journeys.

1Testing was commissioned by Epson and conducted by Keypoint Intelligence. One specific model was selected from colour laser multi-function printers in the 65-70ppm class against Epson WorkForce Enterprise WF-C21000 with 100ppm. Devices were tested in default mode as per Keypoint Intelligence’s proprietary standard energy consumption test methods. Calculations were based on a weekday workload of two x 4 hours printing + 16 hours in sleep/standby mode, and weekend energy use of 48 hours in sleep/standby mode. A total of 69 pages of workload test pattern using DOC, XLS, PPT, HTML, PDF files and Outlook email messages were printed six times in each 4-hour printing period. This data is as of September, 2020.

2 Annual CO 2 output calculations were based on JEMAI-LCA Pro, cedar tree CO 2 absorption calculations were based on Japan Forestry Agency standards of 8.8kg CO 2 per annum per tree.

3 Testing was commissioned by Epson and conducted by Keypoint Intelligence. One competitor model was selected in the 65ppm and 70ppm colour laser multi-function printer category against Epson Work Force Enterprise WF-C20600 with 60ppm. Consumables and periodic replacement parts required to print 1M pages. The weight includes all used consumables, periodical replacement parts and their packaging. Test printed pattern used was ISO24712.