Making their mark on their industries

Amid an increasingly challenging operating environment, growing a successful business today requires an innovative spirit coupled with a big dose of grit. Aside from a willingness to take risks and the ability to offer customers a unique value proposition, an enterprise must also possess a strong vision that is fuelled by both passionate leaders and empowered employees.

With these qualities in mind, the Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards (ACES) 2022, which are given out by the MORS group, has recognised four organisations that have made a significant impact in their industries through effective stewardship and big-picture pursuits that transcend the bottom line – Sitel Philippines, TraceSafe Asia-Pacific, Indochina Development Partners Lao Sole (IDP) and Annica Holdings Limited.

IMPROVED CUSTOMER LOYALTY THROUGH BETTER ENGAGEMENT

Securing the Top Workplaces in Asia and Outstanding Leaders in Asia awards is Sitel Philippines, a part of the Sitel Group, which helps brands build customer relationships.

According to PwC, consumers are more loyal to retailers, products, brands and devices that consistently provide outstanding customer experience with minimum friction or stress.

Under the leadership of group CEO Ravi Iyengar, Sitel Philippines launched its Sitel MAX (My Associate Experience) programme in 2019, which gathers regular feedback from a wide spectrum of employees on how the company can help them better perform their roles. This, in turn, makes it easier for employees to help their clients drive engagement and deliver an enhanced customer experience.

According to a Sitel Group spokesperson, Mr Iyengar won the Outstanding Leaders in Asia award for his hands on approach to working with his team. During site visits for instance, he listened to calls being taken by company associates and also conducted focus group discussions to identify issues and gather feedback.

As the company transitioned to working from home at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Iyengar personally wrote thank you notes to over 200 staff members who helped ensure business continuity and employee safety.

A TECH-DRIVEN APPROACH TO PROTECTING PUBLIC HEALTH AND SAFETY

Singapore’s TraceSafe Asia-Pacific was one of the winners of Asia’s Most Promising SMEs awards. Its IoT-based solutions enable real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions, transforming the way businesses look at health and safety. As contract tracing was a key weapon in Singapore’s efforts to contain COVID-19, the company’s devices played a part in the country’s successful efforts to flatten the COVID-19 pandemic curve.

Similar to the Singapore Government's TraceTogether app and token, TraceSafe’s device works by exchanging Bluetooth signals between devices to ascertain a person’s close contacts and was used by workers at construction worksites.

“The solution helps construction site owners to access data analytics that are critical in tackling safety violations, bridges workers’ knowledge gaps at the worksite, and helps in shaping workers’ behavioural patterns to reduce safety risks with targeted training,” TraceSafe said in a statement.

FROM SEEDING TO FEEDING OTHERS

Also recognised as one of Asia’s Most Promising SMEs was IDP, a rice milling company that exports its products globally.

The company takes a holistic view to delivering high-quality products that benefit consumers and the rice industry in Laos. IDP has established its own rice seed farm and seed processing plant that processes more than 2,000 tonnes of seeds per year, allowing the company to control the quality and consistency of its raw materials.

IDP also operates four rice mills in the south of Laos, within the country’s main rice cultivation area. It works with over 100,000 rice farmers to encourage the adoption of chemical-free, organic farming methods.

EMBRACING A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

Singapore’s Annica Holdings also scored the Asia’s Most Promising SMEs award. Through its subsidiaries, the energy transition company provides oil and gas equipment, as well as power generation and engineering services. Annica seeks to transform lives by providing multitudes access to energy through its sustainable energy solutions.

Its projects include the electrification of a rural health facility in Malaysia using solar hydrogen power modules, the first such facility in the country. The modules supply 25kW to 30kW of electricity per day to the health facility, powering essential lighting and refrigeration, defibrillators and other medical equipment.

Commenting on the winners, MORS Group CEO Shanggari Balakrishnan said: “While these four enterprises come from very different industries, their success is linked by a similar commitment to understanding customer requirements then delivering innovative solutions that meet those needs while benefitting many.”

Here’s how more Asian business success stories are being brought to the world stage.