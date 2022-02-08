From management to digital marketing and robotics, he discovered new relevance in his work through upskilling

Mr Lim understands that his role as a sales manager involves much more than just persuasive communication. The 41-year-old handles globally contracted clients and local enterprises and sees a lateral growth of new skills as a necessity to elevate his work.

Over the last two years, he has signed up for two additional short courses. He took up the NICF – Project Management Fundamentals in 2020, which was an eight-hour subsidised virtual course offered at NTUC Hub. In June 2021, he continued his learning with 40 hours of Fundamentals of Digital Marketing – a free certified class by Google Digital Garage, before enrolling in the robotics course in December.

The Google digital marketing course was recommended by his company, while he enrolled in the other two to raise his professional game.

“My company provides digital transformation services and is able to provide a wide range of services from print management, digital workflow and automation to cloud, IT and hybrid workplace solutions,” he shared. “To better present these solutions to our clients, our management decided to upskill us with the relevant courses so we will be prepared for the new way of working.”

While the Google course helped with his sales objectives, the NICF course updated methodologies in his project management. He found that even though these sessions were short, they had an immediate impact on his work.

"I was able to manage projects more systematically using the skills that I learnt in the project management course,” he shared. “And with the Google digital marketing course, I was not only able to generate more leads via social media but also guide my team to do this.”

LATERAL DEVELOPMENT