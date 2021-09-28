Marina One Residences: An excellent opportunity for home seekers and investors alike

Marina One Residences, nestled in the heart of Singapore’s city centre, is a striking fusion of nature and architectural mastery. Coupled with its prime location, quality finishings and facilities, the development is a prized find in Singapore’s property landscape.

As part of the 3.67 million sq ft Marina One integrated development, Marina One Residences will directly benefit from the large-scale urban development of Marina Bay, Marina South and the Greater Southern Waterfront.

The transformation will take place in phases over the next five to 10 years, encompassing improved accessibility and enhanced urban living to elevate the precinct as a major gateway and lifestyle hub along Singapore’s southern coast.

According to Q2 2021 statistics shared by the Urban Redevelopment Authority, there appears to be continued interest in private property. Overall, Singapore’s private residential property index increased by 1.3 points between Q1 and Q2 this year. This represents an increase of 0.8 per cent, on top of the 3.3 per cent increase from the previous quarter.