Master sustainability: Combining business and science for a better future
Newcastle Australia Institute of Higher Education is equipping future leaders with the expertise to drive meaningful climate solutions and sustainable business practices.
Unpredictable weather, shifting climate patterns, and the strain on business operations and infrastructure – these challenges highlight the growing impact of the climate crisis. Beyond the environmental and human toll, companies are feeling the pressure.
As a result, sustainability has risen to the top of the corporate agenda. Businesses, from multinational giants to smaller enterprises, are working to reduce carbon emissions in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
This shift has fuelled a surge in demand for sustainability professionals, noted Dr Charles Lee, programme coordinator for the new Master of Environmental Management and Sustainability (MEMS) programme, and director of the Centre for Sustainable Development (CSD) at Newcastle Australia Institute of Higher Education (Newcastle Australia), the Asia-Pacific hub of the University of Newcastle, Australia.
Highlighting the acute lack of skilled professionals in sustainability, Professor Abhishek Bhati, pro vice-chancellor and CEO of Newcastle Australia, said: “We believe that the MEMS programme will fulfil an important need to train professionals in the environmental and sustainability sectors.”
MEETING THE NEED FOR SUSTAINABILITY PROFESSIONALS
The Singapore Green Plan 2030 and the Singapore Sustainability Blueprint have positioned the country as a key player in sustainable development within the Asia-Pacific region.
The Singapore Green Plan highlights emerging opportunities in sectors like green finance, sustainable tourism, and carbon services and trading. According to the Southeast Asia Green Economy 2024 Report, the development of the carbon services ecosystem alone is expected to create around 50,000 new jobs by 2030. These growing sectors signal a significant shift toward a more sustainable economy, opening doors for professionals with expertise in sustainability.
These experts are needed to forge partnerships, attract investments, ensure regulatory compliance and develop sustainable solutions. To guide businesses on this path, they must have the right skills and industry knowledge.
Through its Centre for Sustainable Development that was opened in January, Newcastle Australia is partnering industry, government and community stakeholders in delivering solutions that fulfil the aims listed in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Singapore Green Plan, the Zero Waste Masterplan and the Singapore-Australia Green Economy Agreement.
In 2023 as well as this year, Newcastle Australia was named the knowledge partner for the United Nations Global Compact Network Singapore’s Apex Corporate Sustainability Awards in the LowCarbonSG programme, which assists businesses in their decarbonisation journey to net zero.
Newcastle Australia is also broadening the global talent pool of sustainability professionals through the MEMS programme at its Singapore campus. Launching in January 2025, the graduate programme builds on over a decade of experience from the University of Newcastle, Australia.
Ranked among the world’s top 180 universities by the QS World University Rankings, the University of Newcastle, Australia is also listed among the global top 200 universities for environmental sciences in the QS World University Rankings’ 2024 edition by subject.
The MEMS programme, which is offered in a part-time format, is closely aligned with the SDGs and certified under CIFAL Newcastle, a partnership between the University of Newcastle, Australia and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research.
According to Dr Lee, applicants do not need a background in sustainability. The programme’s unique focus on environment management will endow mid-career transitioners and industry newcomers with the green credentials required to embark on decarbonisation projects and solutions-building in the workplace.
“The programme offers a good mix of two crucial disciplines – environmental and business management. It is not only about scientific knowledge, but also includes many elements of business entrepreneurship and management principles,” he noted.
Dr Lee pointed to lawyers in environmental law, as well as engineers and architects in the built environment sector, as professionals who could benefit from the MEMS programme. By gaining a deeper understanding of environmental protection and business resilience, they can enhance their expertise and contribute more effectively to sustainable development efforts.
“As the Asia-Pacific region experiences tremendous economic growth, legal issues surrounding sustainable development are increasing,” he shared. “This inevitably brings conflict between industrial development and environmental protection to the forefront. Sustainable development will run into new regulatory and enforcement challenges.”
SHAPING A MORE SUSTAINABLE FUTURE OF BUSINESS
While sustainability is now a key focus for businesses in Singapore and globally, integrating it into an company’s business model while managing costs remains a significant challenge.
A report by Bain and Company and the Singapore Business Federation found that around 46 per cent of small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore – which constitute 99 per cent of all businesses – lack awareness of existing solutions for decarbonising their operations. Additionally, 39 per cent are uncertain about how decarbonisation will affect their operations.
To address these challenges, the MEMS programme is designed to equip students with the knowledge to help businesses adopt sustainable practices, reduce environmental impact and meet the UN’s SDGs, all while enhancing profitability and adapting to climate-related challenges. To ensure practical, real-world learning, all 12 courses in the programme incorporate case studies on sustainability projects implemented across Asia and Australia.
Dr Lee shared that Newcastle Australia plans to invite industry experts as guest lecturers and encourage students to engage with environmental NGOs, sustainability networking sessions and competitions for hands-on experience.
Dr Lee envisions MEMS graduates to become sustainability leaders, whether in multinational corporations, SMEs, start-ups or non-profit organisations.
He said: “It may sound ambitious, but I hope our graduates will be empowered and passionate about reclaiming our planet – bringing back blue skies, vibrant lands and resounding seas.”
Learn more about the Master of Environmental Management and Sustainability programme at Newcastle Australia Institute of Higher Education.