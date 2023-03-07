Mastering your mortgage: How to stay on top of monthly payments amid inflationary headwinds

Through the years, the milestone of owning a home has become synonymous with the ‘Singapore Dream’. Amid rising inflation, however, that dream may feel a little out of reach.

In the current market, buying a property can be expensive – the Urban Redevelopment Authority reported that Singapore private home prices increased 8.4 per cent in 2022, coming off a 10.6 per cent increase in 2021.

Nonetheless, rising prices don’t have to mean rising stress. To ease the pressure, Ms Lorna Tan, head of financial planning literacy at DBS Bank, shares some tips for those working towards their first property purchase.

TIP NO 1: USE DEBT RATIOS AS YOUR NORTH STAR

Buying a home is a big financial commitment – this means purchasing one that’s within your means is a top consideration. According to Ms Tan, determining what you can afford is made easier when referencing two debt ratios: The Mortgage Servicing Ratio (MSR) and Total Debt Servicing Ratio (TDSR).

MSR refers to the portion of one’s gross monthly income that goes towards repaying mortgage loans, applicable if the property in question is an HDB flat. “Under this rule, a maximum of 30 per cent of your gross monthly income can be used for your monthly home loan repayment,” Ms Tan said.

The second ratio, TDSR, refers to the maximum proportion of an individual’s gross monthly income that can go towards repaying monthly liabilities – this applies to property loans offered by financial institutions.

In a nutshell, TDSR factors in other obligations such as credit card loans, student loans and car loans, in addition to monthly mortgage payments. The TDSR is currently set at a maximum of 55 per cent of one’s gross monthly income.

Maxing out any debt ratio isn’t necessarily the best option. Rather, prudence is key. Said Ms Tan: “Using less of your savings on property will give you more leeway for other financial commitments and allow you to save more for the future.”

TIP NO 2: BE JUDICIOUS ABOUT SAVING