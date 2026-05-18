An MBA for a changing world of work
Taylor’s University’s online MBA programme blends global accreditation, industry relevance and practical learning to support career growth.
In Taylor’s University’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) (100% Online) programme, learning extends beyond theory into real-world leadership.
During his studies, Mr Hassan Ali Mogbool represented the university in engagements with educational authorities in Malaysia, offering student feedback on programme quality and academic standards.
As student representative for the MBA Class of 2024, the Saudi Arabia-based engineering professional said the experience sharpened his negotiation and stakeholder management skills. “It also showed me Taylor’s commitment to academic quality and continuous improvement,” he said.
This focus on quality has won Taylor’s University global recognition. In the QS Global MBA Rankings 2026, Taylor’s University was named Malaysia’s top university for MBA programmes and one of the top 20 universities in Asia in the same category. Globally, it ranked among the top 140 universities for MBA programmes.
GLOBAL ACCREDITATION, GLOBAL CREDIBILITY
Dr Christina Rathy Anthony Samy, programme director of the MBA (100% Online) at the School of Management and Marketing, Taylor’s Business School, said the university’s strong performance in the global rankings was driven by the programme’s future-oriented curriculum, employability outcomes and industry collaboration, as well as internationally diverse faculty and student cohorts.
“The MBA programme is designed not only to deliver theoretical knowledge, but also to equip students with strategic thinking, digital capabilities and leadership skills that are highly valued in today’s global business environment,” she said.
Taylor’s Business School is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), a recognition held by about 6 per cent of business schools worldwide.
In addition to being one of only five private universities in Malaysia to achieve AACSB accreditation, Taylor’s is the top-ranked private university in Malaysia for business and management studies. Beyond Malaysia, Taylor’s is recognised as the top private university in Southeast Asia and one of the global top 100 universities for marketing.
“Employers around the world recognise AACSB accreditation as a mark of quality, which can provide graduates with greater career mobility and opportunities in both regional and global markets,” noted Dr Christina.
A FLEXIBLE, SELF-PACED FORMAT
Mr Hassan enrolled in the MBA (100% Online) in 2024 while working full-time as a senior marine technical advisor in the petroleum refinery sector.
“I chose Taylor’s University because of its global accreditation, strong academic reputation and the flexibility of its fully online programme, which allowed me to balance my professional responsibilities with my studies,” he said. “The self-paced format allowed me to study any time, and the nano-learning structure made complex topics easier to absorb in short, focused segments, improving both flexibility and learning efficiency.”
Dr Christina said that the programme’s fully online asynchronous learning model is designed for working professionals across industries. Students come from industries such as finance, technology, healthcare, engineering, consulting and entrepreneurship, and complete one module every eight weeks.
While asynchronous learning gives students access to learning materials, lessons are delivered via the school’s integrated learning management system and reinforced through collaborative activities, structured assessments and group projects to keep students connected with peers and lecturers.
According to Dr Christina, classroom exchanges often become dynamic exchanges of real industry experiences, enriching the learning process with practical insights from different industries and markets.
Students also receive continuous feedback from lecturers and have access to resources including an e-library, academic support, counselling, information and communications technology, and career services.
CAREER IMPACT IN A FAST-CHANGING BUSINESS WORLD
To remain relevant amid digital transformation, the Taylor’s MBA (100% Online) curriculum is regularly reviewed against industry needs and trends.
Students work on real-world business cases, strategic simulations and industry-focused assignments that require them to analyse complex challenges and propose evidence-based solutions.
Digital analytics and data-driven decision-making are built into modules, and students explore how technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are reshaping industries and creating competitive advantage.
During his studies, Mr Hassan placed third in a university-wide AI Identity Challenge, which asked students to use creativity, problem-solving and interdisciplinary thinking to design AI-driven identity concepts.
Looking back, Mr Hassan said the online MBA programme encouraged students to experiment and learn by integrating technology, business strategy and innovation.
He also views the programme as a strategic step towards a leadership role. Since graduating last year, Mr Hassan has taken on broader decision-making and executive responsibilities at work and in the petroleum refinery industry, serving on the board of the Saudi Council of Engineers’ marine engineering division.
“I now lead cross-functional initiatives with greater confidence and clarity,” he said. “I apply the data-driven decision-making and modern management frameworks I learnt to my daily work, which enhances the effectiveness of my leadership and broadens my career opportunities.”
He recommends the MBA (100% Online) at Taylor’s University to other working professionals. “It offers strong global exposure, a diverse peer community and a high-quality online learning environment,” said Mr Hassan.
Discover how the Master of Business Administration (100% Online) at Taylor’s University can support your career growth.