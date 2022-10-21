Meet the artist who dreams of designing a Porsche for differently abled people

Living with cerebral palsy – a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture – has presented numerous challenges to 21-year-old Krithin Paul Pereira. Still, thanks to an indomitable spirit and strong family support, he hasn’t let that stop him from pursuing his dreams.

“From a young age, Krithin has dreamed of being behind the wheel of a beautiful sports car, and his obsession with cars eventually led him to put pen to paper and draw his dream cars,” said his mother, Dr Ashita Pereira.

Beautiful design and innovative technology fire up Krithin’s imagination. Watching videos of these sports cars speeding along tight, twisty roads and the sound of their sporty exhaust notes excite him even further.

It was, however, a visit to the Porsche showroom at the age of 16 with his family in Kuala Lumpur, where he lives, that changed everything. Being able to see and touch the actual cars he had been looking at for so long helped to cement his love for sports cars and the brand.

REALISING HIS ARTISTIC DREAMS