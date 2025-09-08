Meeting the rising demand for data hosting at home and abroad

The global demand for secure and reliable data hosting services is surging, driven by the rapid expansion of cloud-based technologies. In Southeast Asia, the digital economy is projected to reach US$330 billion (S$443 billion) by 2025, fuelling the need for scalable and robust digital infrastructure across the region.

To address this demand, TM Global – TM’s wholesale business arm – is embarking on the next phase of its roadmap to strengthen its digital leadership by 2030, in turn elevating Malaysia’s position as a regional hub for connectivity and innovation.

Malaysia’s strategic location, abundance of land and cost-effective energy infrastructure provide compelling advantages, making it the fastest-growing data centre market in Southeast Asia. Between the second quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, the country achieved an 80 per cent increase in operational capacity.

With five data centres in Malaysia and one in Hong Kong, TM Global will further strengthen Southeast Asia’s digital ecosystem with upcoming expansions at the Klang Valley Data Centre (KVDC) in Cyberjaya, Selangor, and Iskandar Puteri Data Centre (IPDC) in Johor.

BOOSTING SUSTAINABILITY AND PERFORMANCE