Mentoring the next generation of women leaders

According to Ms Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group, there’s plenty of room for women at the helm, and nowhere is that more apparent than in the organisation she leads.

“At Trip.com Group, women make up more than half its employees. This is remarkable as it far exceeds the average for tech companies,” said Ms Sun.

At the online travel company, women hold 43 per cent of mid-level management positions and occupy nearly one-third of C-level posts. And in the first six months of 2021, half of the group’s new hires were women.

“We constantly think about how we can better support our female workforce, and one of the ways is to fully utilise technology,” said Ms Sun.

Trip.com has allocated 2 million yuan (S$430,000) to subsidise the cost of egg freezing for its female employees – the first and only company in China to support women with such a progressive policy, said Ms Sun.

Other female-friendly policies the company adopts include complimentary transport to and from work for expectant mothers, cash bonuses upon delivery, and flexible work options for staff.

A PLACE FOR WOMEN AT THE TABLE