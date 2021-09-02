Mercedes-Benz revs up to sustainable mobility

What kind of world do you envision two decades from now? Whatever comes to mind, whether we race into a future of sustainable development and harmony with the environment, or one that we come to rue, will be decided by what we do today.

That applies to the individual, but it’s also up to corporations to take the lead in investing in the kind of tomorrow that we all want to see.

For Mercedes Benz, its holistic environmental roadmap – Ambition 2039 – has guided its strategy and direction since 2019. The goal? Emissions-free mobility. By 2039, Mercedes-Benz has set itself the target of a completely carbon-neutral car fleet.

This means cleaning things right down the value chain: From the way tomorrow’s vehicles are driven to the way they are built, and even in the way suppliers do business with Mercedes-Benz to help ensure an ethical supply chain. To do this, the manufacturer holds its suppliers accountable to a variety of standards including working conditions, upholding human rights, environmental protection and safety.

ACTING TODAY FOR A CLEANER TOMORROW