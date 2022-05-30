Moomoo provides millennials and Gen Zs easy access to US stocks trading

The rise of financial literacy in millennials and Gen Zs has brought with it a new wave of young investors who are seeking a more approachable way to investing that meets their needs.

This has also led to shifts in the financial services space, with digital platforms booming and providers looking to better serve this segment.

One such platform is moomoo, which is powered by Futu Singapore (Futu SG). The investment super app aims to level the equity trading field by offering users greater accessibility and convenience. At the same time, it wants to make investing smarter with its arsenal of tech-powered tools and resources.

WHAT YOUNG INVESTORS WANT