Moomoo Singapore’s robust growth underpins the importance of wealth management in attaining financial freedom

Financial technology – along with the investment landscape – has undergone rapid advancements in recent years. Investing in capital markets is now more accessible and affordable than ever before, thanks to fintech companies such as Moomoo Singapore, whose cutting-edge technology has made the journey towards financial independence attainable for the everyman.

Founded with a mission to make investing easier than before, the digital brokerage has made remarkable progress since its inception two years ago, with a recent announcement showing that 25 per cent of Singapore adults between the ages of 20 and 70 are now moomoo users.

In its fourth quarter last year, Moomoo Singapore’s asset under management for its wealth management business in Singapore grew by 64.2 per cent quarter-over-quarter. In the same quarter, Moomoo Singapore’s parent company, Futu Holdings, recorded an increase in adjusted net profit to US$130 million (S$173.2 million), up 90.2 per cent year-on-year. In addition, Moomoo Singapore became the first digital brokerage to receive all five memberships from the SGX Group for the securities and derivatives markets last year.

Mr Gavin Chia, managing director of Moomoo Singapore, said: “Moomoo Singapore’s impressive performance and growth in 2022 and the fourth quarter demonstrate our commitment to meet local investors’ evolving investment needs. Since the second half of last year, Moomoo Singapore has emerged as a fast-growing wealth management platform for the mass affluent. Its growth momentum revealed that the rise of digitalised fund distribution platforms has unlocked previously underserved demand.”

LEVERAGING LIQUID ASSETS

Despite the current global inflationary and geopolitical environment, Moomoo Singapore is seeing a steady rise in Singaporeans seeking to invest to meet their financial goals.

In its fourth quarter last year, Moomoo Singapore’s wealth management business continued to grow as clients piled into money market funds – a type of mutual fund – in order to leverage higher interest rates. By investing in mutual funds, investors can diversify their wealth across a range of industries and types of securities without having to make difficult investment decisions.

With a wide variety of products that suit different risk appetites, Moomoo Singapore aims to drive innovation across the wealth management sector through technology and data analytics. The Moomoo Fund Hub offers over 100 best-in-class mutual funds that have been subjected to a rigorous quantitative selection process before being made available to the public.

PROVIDING AVENUES TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM