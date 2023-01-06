More than just an accessory: Patek Philippe brings women’s watches to the next level

The trope of men collecting timepieces while women expand their ensemble of handbags, shoes and jewellery may no longer ring true, as more women make watches a focal point in their get up. While women’s watch collections tend to focus heavily on form (think bold case designs), modern watchmakers are catching on to the fact that form and function are equally important to women.

Women’s watches have always been important to the family-owned Patek Philippe. Afterall, the independent brand has had a history of making watches for women since the 1800s. More recently, Patek Philippe is on a mission to nurture a new generation of female watch connoisseurs. Here are some features women can look out for when considering their next purchase.

THE BEATING HEART OF A TIMEPIECE

A watch’s movement is its beating heart. Be it quartz-powered – accurate to just a few seconds off a month – or mechanically driven, the movement is what allows a watch to tell the time.

Since its founding, Patek Philippe has been known for its dedication to the technical aspect of horology. The brand is consistently moving the needle in research, and has led new developments with complications such as the annual and perpetual calendar mechanisms as well as the travel time system.

Complications aside, the base movements that Patek Philippe uses are well-regarded in the industry. While there are many reasons for this, one of the most important is that all of its watch components are made in-house. This allows for strict processes and standards, ensuring that a Patek Philippe watch is never sub-par.