More than just a cold: Understanding the respiratory syncytial virus

According to Dr Leong, vaccination works by stimulating the immune system to produce antibodies. The RSV vaccine contains a protein from the respiratory syncytial virus. When administered, it triggers the immune system to respond, creating protection that helps stave off severe infection.

“In randomised controlled trials, a single dose of RSV vaccine has shown moderate-to-high effectiveness in preventing RSV-associated pneumonia during RSV season. Notably, this effectiveness was sustained the next year, indicating that yearly vaccination might not be required,” said Dr Leong.

He added that since May this year, an RSV vaccine has been available in Singapore for older adults over the age of 60.

The Health Sciences Authority has recently approved another RSV vaccine that provides protection not only for older adults, but also infants through maternal immunisation. Dr Mas shared: “Pregnant women can receive a single dose of the RSV vaccine approved for maternal immunisation between weeks 32 and 36 of pregnancy.”

Dr Mas explained that maternal immunisation protects both the mother and her baby. It stimulates the production of antibodies that can cross the placenta, conferring protection to the infant from birth, when they are at the highest risk of severe RSV.

“In a study conducted in 18 countries, maternal immunisation was shown to be effective in preventing severe RSV-associated lung disease in infants. The vaccine demonstrated an efficacy of 81.8 per cent within 90 days after birth, and 69.4 per cent within 180 days after birth, with no safety concerns identified,” she elaborated.

Both doctors noted the importance of adopting a prevention mindset, aligning with the goal of protecting loved ones from severe RSV complications.

“RSV is a life-threatening infection that can cause significant despair for families,” said Dr Leong. “Doctors may be limited in their treatment options, making prevention through vaccination one of the most effective methods to safeguard health.”

Speak to your doctor to learn more about RSV.

This article is sponsored by Pfizer Singapore. The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the expert(s), speaker(s) or participant(s) featured herein. This material is intended for educational and/or disease awareness purposes only and should not be used as a substitute for consulting a healthcare professional. For more information, speak to a healthcare professional. References are available upon request.

PP-RES-SGP-0032/09SEP2024