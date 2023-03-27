A mover and shaker that’s revolutionising the world of logistics

It is not easy to imagine that a start-up could become a logistics juggernaut in just seven years. But this is what J&T Express, which was founded in Indonesia in 2015, has achieved.

“As a young start-up, we had to build up our credibility and gain customers’ trust,” recalled J&T Express Singapore’s CEO, Mr Peter Cai. “We were the first to introduce a free pick-up service with no minimum weight, quantity or distance. By addressing a key customer pain point, we quickly built a strong reputation in Indonesia.”

As of last year, J&T Express counts over 22,000 courier depots with more than 290 sorting centres in a global logistics network spanning 13 countries, including Singapore, China, Saudi Arabia and Mexico, and serves over 2.5 billion people.

PULLING OFF A HERCULEAN TASK

J&T Express has long aimed to provide customer-oriented and efficiency-based logistics services that leverage its unique selling propositions – agility, adaptability and people. These value propositions came to the fore just as the company launched its Singapore business in January 2020 when COVID-19 began to spread.

As Singaporeans stayed home and shopped online, demand for logistics services boomed. But taking advantage of the situation was challenging, even for seasoned players. “Many logistics companies were caught by surprise by the unprecedented spike in demand,” said Mr Cai, explaining how J&T Express used the pandemic as an opportunity to beef up its operations in Singapore.

He described how entire departmental teams rolled up their sleeves to support the operations staff with fulfilment, sorting and delivery, working round the clock to ensure that parcels reached customers as quickly as possible. “Ramping up our operations so rapidly was a herculean task, but we pulled through, thanks to the team’s strong camaraderie and synergy.”

As a result, the company achieved rapid growth starting from 2020. Its network in Singapore expanded to include two sorting hubs and a warehouse at Changi Airfreight Centre. It also launched more than 400 J&T Points in the country, allowing sellers to drop off parcels conveniently within their vicinity.

In 2021, J&T Express Singapore upgraded the automated sorting machines at its Penjuru sorting hub – sorting up to 200,000 parcels a day and increasing efficiency by over six times.