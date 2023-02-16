Nano-learning for a new generation of postgraduate learners

The long commute to and from work is often spent reading a book, playing mobile games, catching up on your favourite K-drama or texting friends. But working professionals enrolled in Taylor’s University’s 100% Online Postgraduate Programmes are able to make even a 15-minute commute productive, by studying a nano-learning topic of two to five minutes.

Taylor’s University’s innovative curriculum for its latest offering breaks subject content into short-form topics that can be accessed on the go. While the university is located in Subang Jaya, Selangor, it offers fully online postgraduate programmes targeted at professionals looking to advance their careers, transition to a new industry or continue working while learning new skills.

“We take what was traditionally taught in over an hour of lectures and break it up into 25 to 30 bite-sized videos and interactive content for learning purpose,” said Professor Pradeep Nair, Taylor’s University’s deputy vice-chancellor and chief academic officer. “This keeps learners engaged, motivated and focused, and gives them the ability to learn anytime, anywhere at their own pace.”

Designing its course curriculum with a new generation of digital learners in mind is part of Taylor’s University’s commitment to providing education that caters to the needs of the modern workplace.

“One of the most diligent ways to obtain seniority or job security is to seek out new skills, bridge any skill gaps and keep an eye out for opportunities to add value,” advised Dr Pradeep, who pointed out that the rise of the digital economy, the convergence of industries and the emergence of new disciplines are all factors that result in the need for professionals to upskill.

PERSONALISED LEARNING, WITHIN A COMMUNITY

Rather than taking content from a third-party provider such as textbook publishers or online programme management providers, Taylor’s has brought its curriculum design for fully online programmes in-house. The university leverages its own experienced learning designers, programmers and audio-visual team to produce nano-learning content, in order to ensure that content can be updated easily for relevance and customised to students’ needs.

The university has also studied the learning behaviour and habits of its students, who are from a generation more used to digital screens than pen and paper.

“We’ve taken our 53 years of experience as a traditional campus-based university and looked at how we can leverage technology to deliver education effectively,” said Dr Pradeep. “With nano-learning, if I want to finish a two-minute topic, I can, but if I have more time to spare, I can cover up to five topics. Each person is on his or her own customised learning journey; you’re not judged for learning quicker or for not doing more.”