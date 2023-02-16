Nano-learning for a new generation of postgraduate learners
Taylor’s University offers flexible online postgraduate programmes for busy professionals looking to upskill in a changing world.
The long commute to and from work is often spent reading a book, playing mobile games, catching up on your favourite K-drama or texting friends. But working professionals enrolled in Taylor’s University’s 100% Online Postgraduate Programmes are able to make even a 15-minute commute productive, by studying a nano-learning topic of two to five minutes.
Taylor’s University’s innovative curriculum for its latest offering breaks subject content into short-form topics that can be accessed on the go. While the university is located in Subang Jaya, Selangor, it offers fully online postgraduate programmes targeted at professionals looking to advance their careers, transition to a new industry or continue working while learning new skills.
“We take what was traditionally taught in over an hour of lectures and break it up into 25 to 30 bite-sized videos and interactive content for learning purpose,” said Professor Pradeep Nair, Taylor’s University’s deputy vice-chancellor and chief academic officer. “This keeps learners engaged, motivated and focused, and gives them the ability to learn anytime, anywhere at their own pace.”
Designing its course curriculum with a new generation of digital learners in mind is part of Taylor’s University’s commitment to providing education that caters to the needs of the modern workplace.
“One of the most diligent ways to obtain seniority or job security is to seek out new skills, bridge any skill gaps and keep an eye out for opportunities to add value,” advised Dr Pradeep, who pointed out that the rise of the digital economy, the convergence of industries and the emergence of new disciplines are all factors that result in the need for professionals to upskill.
PERSONALISED LEARNING, WITHIN A COMMUNITY
Rather than taking content from a third-party provider such as textbook publishers or online programme management providers, Taylor’s has brought its curriculum design for fully online programmes in-house. The university leverages its own experienced learning designers, programmers and audio-visual team to produce nano-learning content, in order to ensure that content can be updated easily for relevance and customised to students’ needs.
The university has also studied the learning behaviour and habits of its students, who are from a generation more used to digital screens than pen and paper.
“We’ve taken our 53 years of experience as a traditional campus-based university and looked at how we can leverage technology to deliver education effectively,” said Dr Pradeep. “With nano-learning, if I want to finish a two-minute topic, I can, but if I have more time to spare, I can cover up to five topics. Each person is on his or her own customised learning journey; you’re not judged for learning quicker or for not doing more.”
Another aspect of the online postgraduate programmes is the built-in social learning, which encourages students to stay engaged.
According to Dr Pradeep, one of the major challenges of asynchronous learning is the loneliness of the experience, as students study alone outside working hours, often missing out on family life and other commitments.
“It’s important to put every cohort of students within a learning community, where they can interact to exchange information and ideas and seek on-demand clarification,” he said. “That’s the kind of technology we’ve built into the online learning experience, to ensure that students feel they are not alone.”
Apart from class discussions, students have one-on-one access to learning facilitators who are experts in the discipline being taught. Students can contact a facilitator to seek clarification on the content or ask for guidance with assignments.
“The facilitators will help learners stay on track with key deadlines and assist them with any issue they face in completing the assignments,” explained Dr Pradeep.
SETTING STUDENTS UP FOR SUCCESS IN THE WORKPLACE
In addition to developing students’ core skills for the workplace, the curriculum for Taylor’s 100% Online Postgraduate Programmes is developed with input from the university’s network of industry partners, which range from some of the largest hotel chains and financial services companies in the world to SMEs specialising in software development.
Said Dr Pradeep: “Our programmes provide learners with opportunities to engage with local and global industry practitioners in the form of virtual webinars, interactive sessions and networking opportunities, as well as with adjunct faculty from the corporate world who can offer advice and connections to help make headway in their professional lives.”
These benefits have eased its students’ transition into the working world, as shown by the university’s 16th global ranking for the Graduate Employment Rate indicator, in the QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022.
Its other accolades include being the No 1 private university in Southeast Asia for three consecutive years and being placed among the top 1 per cent of the most influential universities in the QS World University Rankings 2023. It is also one of the few Asian universities awarded the QS 5 Star rating for Online Learning.
Additionally, Taylor’s is ranked No 49 in Asia in the QS Asia University Rankings 2023, leaping more than 130 places in the past seven years. It is the only private university in Southeast Asia to break into the top 50 of Asia’s best universities list.
“Our achievements, especially in the QS rankings, consistently set a strong foundation for us to attract the best students and staff, collaborate with the best partners globally, and produce quality graduates,” said Dr Pradeep. “Taylor’s 100% Online Postgraduate Programmes is one of the many initiatives we have taken to provide a flexible learning journey for future leaders, demonstrating our commitment to pursuing balanced excellence in education.”
Taylor’s University’s 100% Online Postgraduate Programmes offers a breadth of courses, such as Postgraduate Certificate in Education, Master of Applied Computing, Master of Teaching and Learning, Master of Global Hospitality Management and Master of Business Administration. Students can choose from five different intakes in January, March, June, August and October. Learn more about Taylor’s University’s 100% Online Postgraduate Programmes.