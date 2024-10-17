National STEM Championship winners showcase projects with significant real-world application potential
The competition bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical innovation, highlighting the students’ ability to solve contemporary issues.
Service robots are becoming increasingly common in Singapore’s dining scene, but this year’s National STEM Championship (NSTEMC) winners took the concept further by designing an autonomous delivery robot capable of transporting supplies within a defined radius.
“We saw the vast potential of such a robot, as there are numerous use cases with similar requirements, such as the delivery of food, goods, medication and first aid supplies,” said Tew Gun Rui, a student at NUS High School of Math and Science (NUSH) and a member of the winning team.
The NSTEMC, formerly known as the National Science Challenge, has evolved since its launch in 2014. Organised by Science Centre Singapore (SCS), the annual competition now serves as a platform for bright young minds from secondary schools nationwide to demonstrate their innovative thinking in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
In recent years, the competition has expanded beyond its initial academic focus. Through a combination of rigorous tests, hands-on challenges and mentorship, the NSTEMC invites students to flex not just their STEM knowledge but also their creativity, teamwork and communication skills. These real-world competencies mirror the demands of today’s professional landscape, and it’s clear the participants are rising to the occasion.
“The best teams this year showcased a level of courage to innovate that I haven’t seen before,” said Dr Tan Mui Hua, senior manager (STEM Inc, Schools and Professional Development) at SCS and a returning judge of the NSTEMC. “They were not focused on what the textbooks say but what works. This led them to the most efficient ways of solving the problems, which is at the heart of engineering innovation and our work culture in Singapore.”
This year’s finals saw NUSH claim victory, while Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) (ACS (I), River Valley High School (RVHS) and School of Science and Technology (SST) placed as first, second and third runners-up, respectively.
RESOURCEFULNESS IN ACTION
The students began their journey earlier this year, starting with the qualifying rounds in May. Over the course of several months, they tackled a series of theoretical and practical tasks, culminating in the presentation of their projects. Along the way, they had to balance creativity with time management and navigate the challenge of working with limited resources.
Both Toh Kai Xuen from RVHS and Ian Lai from ACS(I) shared challenges managing the S$150 budget, with Ian noting how they opted for cheaper alternatives and carefully reviewed receipts to eliminate unnecessary expenses.
Their efforts did not go unnoticed. “The students demonstrated scientific and technological concepts on a very lean budget,” said Professor Nancy Chen, AI group leader and programme head at A*STAR, and one of the judges. “Their resourcefulness and thorough research in such a short time were impressive.”
For Donthireddy Srithanvi from NUSH, the challenges provided valuable learning experiences. “They taught me a lot about problem-solving with a scientific approach and communicating our knowledge to a wider audience,” she shared.
Her teammate, Danyson Wong, added that the competition deepened his understanding of STEM applications in real-world industries, particularly in research and development, where it leads to breakthroughs that improve quality of life and address critical global issues.
SOLUTIONS FOR THE REAL WORLD
Through tackling a wide array of challenges, NSTEMC offered students unique insights into industry-specific hurdles, helping them grow as innovative thinkers and see how real-world solutions are applied.
Said Dr Tan: “This is valuable for students as they foster critical, adaptive and inventive thinking, hands-on learning and collaboration skills from the various challenges.”
Besides NUSH’s autonomous robot, students from RVHS developed alternative thermal solutions that bypassed vacuum technology, while those from SST designed a hydrodynamic boat prototype aimed at reducing travel time and enhancing maritime deliveries. ACS (I) showcased various earthquake-resistant systems through a scaled-down model, incorporating features such as mass dampers and seismic dampers.
“The winning teams chose energy-efficiency related projects,” observed Professor Xue Hansong, a lecturer at Singapore University of Technology & Design (SUTD), and one of the judges. “This reflects a growing recognition of the importance of sustainable practices in preserving the environment.”
Selecting the winner was no easy task, but the judges noted that the champions from NUSH stood out for their well-rounded achievements. “The winners were extremely well-versed on all fronts – from technical know-how and creative presentation to their poise under pressure during real-time challenges on stage,” Prof Chen said.
As for advice to future participants, Fu Cai Gui from SST said: “It’s important to not only focus on scientific knowledge but also be able to manage pressure efficiently and showcase strong presentation skills.”
Avery Ng from RVHS added: “Embrace the challenges and don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. This competition will push you in ways you might not expect, but that is where the most valuable learning happens.”
Witness the brilliance of these young talents at the National STEM Championship, now streaming on meWatch. For details, visit the Science Centre Singapore website.