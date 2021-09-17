Navigating the next frontier in e-commerce with Lazada

According to Mr Li, benchmarking surveys revealed that LazMall customers spent more on Lazada as compared to other platforms. He attributed this to winning mechanisms like free shipping, longer return times, a promise of authenticity from Lazada, a large logistics network of over 400 facilities and stellar customer service, which have resulted in greater efficiency and high levels of trust from consumers.

This, in turn, benefits the sellers. The newly launched Digital Confidence Index by Lazada – a first-ever study of brand and seller business sentiment – found that 70 per cent of Southeast Asian online sellers have confidence in their business prospects and growth over the next three months.

Lazada’s developed tech infrastructure, innovative ecosystem and solid track record have contributed to its strong showing. The launch of LazMall Prestige now brings to consumers premium offerings from brands such as Bacha Coffee, Bang and Olufsen, Coach, La Mer and Salvatore Ferragamo.

“LazMall Prestige will focus beyond discounts or deal-based mechanisms,” said Mr James Chang, head of strategic accounts and retail at Lazada Group. “Instead, it is about communicating the stories of brands and their ability to better showcase new and seasonal items through interesting content.”

Based on a survey conducted in Singapore, Lazada found that more than 40 per cent of its customers buy prestige items above S$3,000, and 41 per cent of them are amenable to making luxury purchases online – again spurred by the platform’s authenticity policy. But Mr Chang also highlighted that the process “is a much more complex purchase journey for the buyer”.

“Often, it is not utility-driven and it also does not always happen impulsively,” he shared. Communicating the brand story is crucial for luxury brands online to ensure that “the bond between the brand and the consumer can be made”.

Mr Chang added that Lazada is currently applying customised and targeted strategies, such as moving beyond deal-based mechanics, telling better brand stories and tailoring channels to optimise traffic and establishing strong online-offline linkage. Existing brand partners with these mechanics in place include Aesop, BMW and Shanghai Tang.

A ROBUST E-COMMERCE ENGINE