A new chapter of elevated living awaits at Nava Grove

The true essence of a home often lies in the sanctuary it offers. As more of us seek comfort from the demands of modern life, there’s growing attention to designing spaces that feel like a retreat.

Nava Grove, nestled within the prime Mount Sinai and Pandan Valley estates, captures this spirit effortlessly. With its breathtaking views and biophilic design, the property blends modern architecture with luxurious amenities, creating an environment where residents can reconnect with nature – and themselves.

ROOTED IN NATURE

Jointly developed by MCL Land and Sinarmas Land, Nava Grove builds on the success of Indonesia’s Nava Park, offering homes that are shaped by their natural surroundings. The name “Nava” stands for nature, allure, vibrancy and aspiration – the core principles behind its design. “Grove” was chosen to reflect its location at Pine Grove in Singapore.

Surrounded by lush green spaces, Nava Grove sits between the picturesque Clementi Forest and the popular Rail Corridor to the north, and the historic Dover Forest to the south. The upcoming Clementi Nature Trail will connect residents directly to these sprawling natural havens, bringing the first part of the property’s vision – nature – to life.