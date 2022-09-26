A new connection: Explore Vietnam with Bamboo Airways

And now, with Bamboo Airways, there is a new way to fly to this beautiful country and unravel the appeal of both cities.

EXPLORE VIETNAM WITH BAMBOO AIRWAYS

Bamboo Airways’ namesake was inspired by the iconic Vietnamese plant that reflects a spirit of hospitality, bravery and resilience. The airline took wing in 2019, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite facing numerous challenges, Bamboo Airways has reached impressive milestones in domestic and international markets.

The carrier’s dedication to service quality has won it several accolades, including World Travel Award in 2019 and 2020 for Asia’s Leading Regional Airline, and PAX Awards 2022 for Best Cabin Crew in Asia and Most Improved Airline in Asia. It also received accreditation from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam for the best punctuality in Vietnam’s aviation industry.