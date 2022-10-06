A new hope to finding the cure for diabetes

By 2050, one million, or one in four, Singaporeans could be affected by Type 2 diabetes, incurring a projected US$1.8 billion (S$2.5 billion) in economic costs.

It is of no surprise that Singapore has declared “war” on this disease, which has emerged as one of the top killers in Southeast Asia and the world. As such, there is an acute urgency to find a safe and reliable cure for diabetes.

In 2009, diabetes research received a shot in the arm with the setting up of a Professorship and Research Initiative in Diabetes at the Duke-NUS Medical School, on the back of S$5 million in donations by the Tanoto Foundation.

After more than a decade of dedicated research work, there has been a recent breakthrough.

USING HUMAN STEM CELLS TO RESTORE INSULIN PRODUCTION

Tanoto Professor of Diabetes Research at Duke-NUS Medical School, Professor Karl Tryggvason, has led his team to discover a new method of pancreatic cell culture that could restore the body’s ability to produce insulin.

According to scientists, the development of diabetes can be slowed down through transplanting healthy islets (or groups of cells in the pancreas), which can restore insulin production. However, laboratory-grown islets usually perish before a transplant can be completed. Furthermore, the patient’s body may reject the cells, and there is also a lack of deceased pancreas donors.

In Prof Tryggvason’s method, human stem cells are used to culture pancreatic islets. The technique is revolutionary because it improves the ability to produce large amounts of islets in the laboratory, enhances cell transplantation efficacy and hence restores insulin production capability.

“This is an important finding that will move us closer to solving the global issue of diabetes,” said Prof Tryggvason. “The focus of our research on human stem cell-derived cell types can potentially create global impact. It is also crucial in developing regenerative medicine to address conditions such as kidney failure caused by diabetes, heart attacks, blindness caused by the degeneration of retina cells, and skin burns.”