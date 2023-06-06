New tools and approaches to fight the pandemic of diabetes and its complications

There’s a pandemic in plain sight sweeping across the world. It was responsible for 6.7 million deaths in 2021 – and it’s not COVID-19.

Instead, it’s Type 2 diabetes mellitus – the most common form of diabetes. The International Diabetes Foundation (IDF) estimates that around 537 million adults globally are currently living with diabetes – a number that’s projected to increase to 643 million by the year 2030, and 783 million by 2045.

According to the IDF Diabetes Atlas 2022, Southeast Asia is home to 90 million adults with diabetes, and this is expected to rise to 113 million by 2030. Of the 90 million, 46 million are undiagnosed, unaware that they have this disorder. Delays in the diagnosis of diabetes result in prolonged uncontrolled hyperglycaemia (high blood sugar), which in turn causes significant diabetes-related complications.

These figures paint a sobering picture of a disease that is spiralling rapidly, with severe consequences for global health and healthcare costs if it is not brought under control.

THE RISKS OF TYPE 2 DIABETES

In Type 2 diabetes, the body’s response to insulin – a pancreatic hormone that regulates the amount of glucose (sugar) in your bloodstream – is impaired. This results in increased blood glucose levels.

The pancreas attempts to control the situation by producing more insulin, but eventually becomes exhausted and produces less insulin over time, causing even higher blood glucose levels. This prolonged hyperglycaemia can lead to permanent nerve damage in the patient’s hands and feet, damage to eyesight, and life-threatening conditions like heart disease, stroke and kidney impairment.

According to the American Diabetes Association, the rising prevalence of Type 2 diabetes is linked to obesity. In Southeast Asia, rising incomes have caused lifestyle and dietary changes that result in a higher risk for diabetes.

Said Dr Siew Pheng Chan, Emeritus Professor, University of Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: “It has been hypothesised that developing countries witnessing economic booms characterised by rapid changes from traditional to Westernised high-calorie-dense diets and active to sedentary lifestyles are most at risk of a Type 2 diabetes epidemic by 2030.”

Adding that access to medication can be challenging in Asia, Dr Chan pointed out: “The increasing prevalence of diabetes, combined with a growing global shortage of healthcare professionals, necessitates the need to develop new approaches to diabetes care delivery to expand access to care, lessen the burden on people with diabetes, improve efficiencies, and reduce the unsustainable financial liability on health systems and payers.”

Dr Ma Cecille Anonuevo Cruz of St Frances Cabrini Medical Center, Philippines, also cautioned about the snowball effect of the diabetes epidemic. “In diabetes, a delay in diagnosis, control, identification of comorbidities and initiation of preventive strategies can lead to more complications,” she said. “It is important to recognise that delayed or limited access to care frequently affects those who also have limited financial resources and social support, who are then more likely to have a higher risk of diabetes-related complications and mortality.”

KEY ADVANCES IN DIABETES MANAGEMENT