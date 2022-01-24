New year, new skills: Transform your career with upGrad

Cognisant of this trajectory, Temasek-backed edtech platform upGrad is poised to enrich professionals looking to fast-track their careers in an evolving job market through the acquisition of relevant skills.

Mr Liviu Nedef, upGrad’s vice president and head of marketing, Asia Pacific, said that today’s dynamic economic environment has led to a need for working professionals to develop new skills in order to access roles in the tech, data and digital domains.

Some of upGrad’s most popular courses are those in innovative technologies such as data science and AI, both of which are critical to Southeast Asia’s economic transformation. Industries as diverse as entertainment, education, banking and manufacturing are tapping the power of data science to drive growth, while the use of AI has been ramping up throughout the region.

According to Mr Nedef, data science-related career pathways have become very popular in the last five years. “Data has become the fuel that powers all types of businesses across industries, helping organisations better understand their customers, facilitating decision-making throughout companies and driving business strategy forward. Data science enables companies to efficiently generate and leverage data from multiple sources to derive valuable insights that inform the next set of management actions,” he explained.

For professionals who want to learn new data analytics skills and lay a solid foundation for their career, upGrad offers a comprehensive nine-month fully online Professional Certificate in Data Science and Business Analytics from University of Maryland, a top 100 global university; and a six-month online Data Analytics Certificate from Caltech, a renowned university ranked sixth in the QS Global World Rankings 2022.

Those who wish to deepen their experience and knowledge in data science may benefit from pursuing the 18-month fully online Master of Science in Data Science from Liverpool John Moores University – ranked among the top 1 per cent of global universities, or the University of Arizona’s MSc in Data Science. The latter counts as one of the top 100 universities globally.

Also from Liverpool John Moores University is the Master of Science in Machine Learning and AI, which gives students the opportunity to work on more than 15 industry projects, multiple programming tools and a dissertation, along with the acquisition of natural language processing, reinforcement learning and deep learning skills.

Additionally, learners will gain full alumni status from the universities upon graduation.

LEARNING WITH EASE AND FLEXIBILITY