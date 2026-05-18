New Zealand produce finds a growing place on Asia’s tables

New Zealand may be best known for lamb and dairy, but its role in Asia’s food story goes well beyond these staples. From fine dining kitchens to supermarket shelves and family tables, its fresh ingredients and packaged goods are reaching a growing number of consumers across the region.

“New Zealand is not only a source of raw ingredients but also of finished food products,” said Ms Maggie Christie, New Zealand’s trade commissioner to Singapore. “Our products span pantry staples, beverages and wellness products, including manuka honey, breakfast cereals, non-alcoholic beer, wine, sauces, snacks and juices.”

Over the past few decades, New Zealand has built a reputation among Southeast Asian countries as a reliable trade partner with strong food safety and sustainability standards, according to a 2025 report by the Asia New Zealand Foundation.

From April 2024 to March 2025, New Zealand exported more than NZ$44 billion (S$33.1 billion) in dairy, meat and horticulture products globally. Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia were among its top 15 export markets.

Mr Joe Nelson, regional director for Southeast and East Asia at New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, said demand is rising as more middle-income consumers in the region become more discerning about what they eat. “Consumers want food that is nutritious, traceable and consistent in quality, with a clear story of where it comes from,” said Mr Nelson. “That plays to New Zealand’s strengths.”

BACKED BY AUDITED STANDARDS