Nip the bug in the bud: How nasal sprays can help ease cold symptoms
An expert shares how Carragelose-based sprays may help provide relief and shorten recovery time when used early.
Whether at school, the playground or at home, respiratory infections can bring on all-too-familiar symptoms – stuffy noses, sniffles and scratchy throats that can easily throw daily routines off course.
In the last week of October, an average of 2,691 patients per day sought treatment at polyclinics for acute upper respiratory infections, according to the Weekly Infectious Disease Bulletin by the Communicable Diseases Agency Singapore.
The most common culprits behind these infections were viruses that cause the common cold, such as human rhinoviruses and enteroviruses.
THE RIPPLE EFFECT: HOW COLDS SPREAD
Colds and other viral infections spread easily at home – through airborne droplets when someone coughs or sneezes, or by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Once inside the nasal passages, these viruses infect healthy cells and trigger symptoms like a runny or blocked nose, sore throat, cough and body aches.
Dr Chelit Valera, iNova’s medical director for Asia, highlighted that young children are more prone to colds because their immune systems aren’t as developed as those of adults or older children.
“Kids also often touch their noses, eyes and mouths and tend to be in close contact with others at school or in play areas, making it easy for viruses to spread. They can then pass the virus to family members who care for them,” she said.
HARNESSING NATURE’S POWER AGAINST COLDS
With colds being highly transmissible, acting early is key. Some products support timely intervention with Carragelose, which contains carrageenan, a natural polysaccharide derived from a species of red seaweed.
“Carragelose acts as a physical barrier by forming a mucoadhesive protective layer in the nasal cavity. This traps virus particles and prevents them from attaching to nasal cells, thereby stopping the virus from further replicating,” explained Dr Valera.
Additionally, clinical studies published in Respiratory Research and BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies have shown that Carragelose-based sprays can shorten the duration of a cold by up to two days in both adults and children. They have also been found to reduce the severity of common cold and flu-like symptoms.
To maximise these benefits, Dr Valera recommends using nasal sprays like those in the Betadine Cold Defence range, which contain Carragelose, as soon as symptoms begin.
Before application, gently blow your nose. Remove the protective cap and for first-time use, pump the spray a few times until a fine mist appears. Sit upright with your head slightly tilted forward and exhale slowly. Close one nostril and gently insert the nozzle into the other. As you breathe in, squeeze the pump gently.
Adults should use one spray per nostril of Betadine Cold Defence Nasal Spray, and children should use two to three sprays per nostril of Betadine Kids Cold Defence Nasal Spray. Use up to three times a day. After use, wipe the nozzle and replace the protective cap.
Dr Valera added that Betadine Kids Cold Defence Nasal Spray is suitable for children aged one year and above, with a study published in Multidisciplinary Respiratory Medicine finding it to be “well-tolerated with a favourable safety profile”. However, it is crucial to follow the directions for use and avoid using the product if the child is allergic to any of its ingredients. To prevent contamination, each bottle should only be used by one person.
Parents should also watch for warning signs that a child’s cold may be more serious than a typical ailment. These include breathing difficulties, fever, choking, vomiting, refusal to eat or excessive sleepiness. If symptoms persist or worsen, the child should be taken to a doctor or emergency department for further assessment, she advised.
STEP UP YOUR HEALTH GAME
Being vigilant against infections starts with everyday habits. Eating well, staying active, getting enough sleep and keeping up with immunisations can help build resilience over time, while good hand hygiene and regular disinfection of high-touch surfaces reduce the spread of viruses at home.
“There’s no single way to avoid catching a cold,” said Dr Valera. “But if you do fall ill, supporting your body with rest, proper nutrition and products that target symptoms can help you feel better sooner.”
Always read the product label before use. Should symptoms persist, consult your healthcare professional.