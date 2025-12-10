Nip the bug in the bud: How nasal sprays can help ease cold symptoms

Whether at school, the playground or at home, respiratory infections can bring on all-too-familiar symptoms – stuffy noses, sniffles and scratchy throats that can easily throw daily routines off course.

In the last week of October, an average of 2,691 patients per day sought treatment at polyclinics for acute upper respiratory infections, according to the Weekly Infectious Disease Bulletin by the Communicable Diseases Agency Singapore.

The most common culprits behind these infections were viruses that cause the common cold, such as human rhinoviruses and enteroviruses.

THE RIPPLE EFFECT: HOW COLDS SPREAD

Colds and other viral infections spread easily at home – through airborne droplets when someone coughs or sneezes, or by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Once inside the nasal passages, these viruses infect healthy cells and trigger symptoms like a runny or blocked nose, sore throat, cough and body aches.

Dr Chelit Valera, iNova’s medical director for Asia, highlighted that young children are more prone to colds because their immune systems aren’t as developed as those of adults or older children.

“Kids also often touch their noses, eyes and mouths and tend to be in close contact with others at school or in play areas, making it easy for viruses to spread. They can then pass the virus to family members who care for them,” she said.

HARNESSING NATURE’S POWER AGAINST COLDS



With colds being highly transmissible, acting early is key. Some products support timely intervention with Carragelose, which contains carrageenan, a natural polysaccharide derived from a species of red seaweed.

“Carragelose acts as a physical barrier by forming a mucoadhesive protective layer in the nasal cavity. This traps virus particles and prevents them from attaching to nasal cells, thereby stopping the virus from further replicating,” explained Dr Valera.

Additionally, clinical studies published in Respiratory Research and BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies have shown that Carragelose-based sprays can shorten the duration of a cold by up to two days in both adults and children. They have also been found to reduce the severity of common cold and flu-like symptoms.

To maximise these benefits, Dr Valera recommends using nasal sprays like those in the Betadine Cold Defence range, which contain Carragelose, as soon as symptoms begin.