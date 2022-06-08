Not satisfied with your smile?

After two years of masking up in public areas, there is nothing better than seeing a radiant smile to perk up your day. But for some people, a straight and healthy set of pearly whites may not come naturally, and they may feel self-conscious about expressing themselves.

This is what local orthodontic brand Zenyum hopes to change with its Invisible Braces.

Zenyum Invisible Braces is a medical orthodontic treatment that is personalised and carried out by dentists to correct teeth alignment issues. Thanks to its proprietary app that allows users to check in with their partner dentist and track the progress any time, frequent visits to the clinic are not required.

According to Zenyum, customers may see visible changes in as quickly as two months*, depending on the patient’s condition.

PRE-ASSESS YOUR SMILE, ONLINE

To find out if you are a suitable candidate for Zenyum Invisible Braces, the company offers a free online smile assessment. Available to individuals aged 18 and above, the pre-assessment can be done in the comfort of one’s home.

Besides providing information of their teeth concerns, potential candidates will be asked to submit photos of their teeth so that dental experts who work with Zenyum can assess if they are eligible for the treatment.

They will also be given advice on the type of invisible braces treatment that is suitable for them. For example, ZenyumClear is ideal for mild to moderate cases involving movement of the top and bottom eight teeth while ZenyumClear Plus works better for moderate to complex cases involving movement of all teeth.

Only candidates who are deemed suitable for Zenyum Invisible Braces are booked into a consultation session at a partner clinic.

After the pre-assessment, the initial consultation includes a 3D intraoral scan, X-rays and a physical assessment carried out by Zenyum’s partner dentist or orthodontist. Consultation costs are paid to the clinic.

The 3D scan is used to map out how the teeth will move over time during the treatment. Clients will also receive a 3D simulation of their new smile for approval.

HOW DO INVISIBLE BRACES WORK?

According to Zenyum managing director Marc Torras, invisible braces work by exerting consistent pressure on the teeth to move them to the desired position over time. This is somewhat similar to how metal braces work.

An advantage of invisible braces, however, is that they do not clutter the teeth, can be removed anytime and are more comfortable than metal braces, Mr Torras said.

He shared: “Once consumers understand the benefits, they will gravitate to invisible braces for their aesthetic and convenience. The braces are virtually invisible; people would hardly notice you wearing them.”

Another plus point is that Zenyum offers 3D imaging that allows clients to see their expected end results, Mr Torras added. “This means that they can suggest changes to the treatment plan until they are satisfied with it,” he said.

Using the Zenyum app, clients also get to check in with their dentist regularly without the hassle of having too many in-clinic appointments. Said Mr Torras: “Usually, our customers see the dentist three times – the first appointment, second appointment for aligners fitting, then the final review. They can still see their dentist anytime in between but the bulk of the treatment can be tracked on our app.”

NO TWO TREATMENTS ARE ALIKE

Teeth straightening is a personalised process, and no two treatments are alike. So while Zenyum’s app cuts down travel time for clinic visits, the human touch is still critical when it comes to the teeth straightening process, Mr Torras said.

“Although we have a robust programme to design and customise your treatment plan, we believe that no amount of AI can replace the eye of a dentist to do the oral checks, the X-ray diagnosis and taking impressions of your teeth. As our smiles and teeth are all different, the hands-on intervention of our dentist is necessary to make sure the treatment is safely designed just for you,” he explained.

Ready to flash your enhanced smile? Take a free online smile assessment to find out if you are suitable for Zenyum Invisible Braces.

*Results may vary with each individual case.